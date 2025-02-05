ACADEMY 360
Program Description:
PRESENTATION:
The ACADEMY 360 program it’s a residential experience for youth international players, from 13 to 17 years old. You will have the opportunity to live like elite footballers while experiencing the philosophy and methodology of Girona FC from inside.
What does the program include?
- Full board at Girona FC Les Hortes Sports Residence.
- Nutritional strategy focused on performance (5 meals / day).
- Medical and sports transfers (training sessions and match viewings).
- Training kit and welcome pack.
- 2/3 training sessions per week with Girona FC Academy teams.
- 3/4 morning training sessions per week with Girona FC Academy coaches.
- 1 day of video-analysis session with Girona FC Academy coach.
- Physiotherapist
- Tickets to watch first team matches at Montilivi. (Except Class-A/Class-AA/European competitions)
- Study area and support staff to continue with distance education programs.
- Laundry service.
- Wifi internet connection.
- Sportive insurance.
Duration of the program:
The duration of the ACADEMY 360 program can be from 2 weeks to 8 weeks.
Who is it for?
The program is aimed at children aged 13 to 17 years.
* The experience with the Girona FC Academy teams requires a previous approval process according to football level.
** All programs organized by Girona FC are an experience and in no case a trial. Therefore, Girona FC has no intention of incorporating or selecting any international players into its Academy.