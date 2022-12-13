Other facilites
“La Vinya” Training centre
On November 29th, 2017, Girona FC and the company PGA Golf de Caldas, SA signed a sports facilities lease agreement for the use of two soccer fields located on the premises of the PGA for a period of 4 years.
The training centre "La Vinya" is the sports complex where the first team of the Club carries out its training sessions.
Torres de Palau
Sports facilities located in the city of Girona where, on a regular basis, all the club's men's and women's football teams, as well as the GFC Women, carry out their training sessions and corresponding matches.
Riudarenes
On June 26th, 2017, Girona FC and Riudarenes Town Council signed a collaboration agreement with the aim of temporarily and exclusively conceding the use of part of the Riudarenes municipal sports facilities until June 30th, 2022.
The Riudarenes Municipal Field is the sports complex where Girona "B" holds its training sessions and plays its corresponding matches.
Vilablareix
On August 20th, 2019, Girona FC and FC Vilablareix signed a collaboration agreement with the aim of the temporally and non-exclusive conceding the use of Estadi Municipal de Vilablareix during the 2019/2020 season.
The U-19 team, on a regular basis, hold its training sessions and plays its corresponding matches, official or friendly. Also, the U-18 team plays its corresponding matches in that facilities.
Acadèmia Esportiva “Les Hortes”
On June 18th, 2018, Girona FC and Escola Maristes de Girona signed a lease agreement for the transfer of two floors of the school to be used as a residence for the players of the football club's base for a period of 10 years.