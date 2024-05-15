Apple Contactless Season Ticket FAQs
What is an NFC Pass?
An NFC Pass is a digital pass that can be stored in the Wallet app on your iPhone and Apple Watch. It can be used to enter Montilivi Stadium simply by bringing your device close to the reader at the gate. Compatible models include the original Apple Watch and later versions, all iPhones with Face ID, and all iPhones with Touch ID except the 5s.
Check here for more details.
Why use an NFC Pass?
NFC Passes on iPhone and Apple Watch are easier, faster, and safer to use, eliminating the need to search through pockets or wallets. Additionally, customers no longer need to worry about losing their physical tickets.
How do I add my NFC Pass to Apple Wallet?
Passes can be distributed via an app or website. At the end of the purchase process, tap the "Add to Wallet" button to quickly add the ticket to Wallet. When you have completed the purchase process, you will receive a confirmation email that includes a link to add the digital ticket to Apple Wallet. Note that if you have purchased multiple passes, you will receive an email for each pass. You will receive your contactless pass(es) by email, and once you have received it, follow these instructions:
- Open the email on your iPhone.
- Tap the "Add to Apple Wallet" button [or the attachment with the Apple Wallet icon when passes are sent directly by email].
- Complete the process to add the pass to Wallet.
- Open the email on your iPhone and click the link.
- Log in to your user account.
- Go to the tickets section and press the "Go to wallet" button.
- Tap the "Add to Apple Wallet" button. Done.
For the best experience, make sure to enable automatic updates and notifications for this ticket in Apple Wallet.
How can I see all my digital tickets?
All the tickets you have added can be viewed by opening Apple Wallet on your iPhone or Apple Watch.
Can I send a digital ticket to someone else?
Yes, tickets can be downloaded through the red-and-white portal, specific instructions for this process need to be clarified. If email distribution is the only option, for each ticket purchased, you will receive a unique email containing a link to download it. Forward this email to allow the recipients to download this ticket to Apple Wallet.
Can I have multiple tickets on a single iPhone or Apple Watch?
Yes, multiple digital tickets can be downloaded onto a single iPhone or Apple Watch. Once selected, you can swipe left and right to view all the ones you have available.
How do I enter Montilivi Stadium with my ticket?
You will receive a notification as you approach Montilivi Stadium, indicating the tickets you have available. When you approach the reader, tap the notification to select the corresponding ticket, look for the contactless logo on the reader, and tap your iPhone or Apple Watch. If you have multiple tickets, you can swipe left or right to access each one and pass them over the reader to enter. If you do not receive the notification, you can access your digital tickets by opening Apple Wallet and scrolling to find the correct ticket.
How do I find my ticket if the notification does not appear automatically on my iPhone screen?
Go to the Apple Wallet app, there you can find and select your ticket.
I did not receive a notification on my iPhone's lock screen.
The lock screen notification is based on your proximity to the location, and if location services are turned off, it will not be displayed. To enable location services:
- In Settings, select Privacy and then Location Services.
- Enable location services if they are turned off.
- Scroll down and make sure the Wallet app has "While Using the App" selected.
I am asked to enter my passcode when presenting my iPhone to the reader, why?
Within Settings and Face ID & Passcode, verify that Apple Pay is enabled. In iOS 11 or earlier versions, authentication is required when presenting your ticket.
Can I delete my digital ticket?
To delete an already stored ticket: Scroll down in Wallet, then tap "Edit Passes". Tap the arrow button. Tap "Delete". Or tap the ticket you want to delete, tap..., scroll down and tap "Delete Pass". You can find additional information about Apple Wallet here.
Who can I contact if I have any questions?
If you have any questions about your digital ticket, contact customer service at xxxxxxxxxx or Mail: xxxxxxxx@gironafc.cat.
Can I still use my physical ticket?
Yes, if you have agreed to receive a physical ticket, it can be used to access Montilivi; however, once this physical ticket has been scanned, the digital one will no longer allow entry.