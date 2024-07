The Girona FC Camp has reached an agreement with FutCards FIFA that allows the possibility to create your own FIFA card exclusive of the Girona FC Camp.

How can you get it?

- Champions limited edition - Girona FC: https://futcardsfifa.com/producto/girona-limited-edition/?style=new

- Girona FC edition: https://futcardsfifa.com/producto/campus-girona-fc/

- Once inside the web page, you can customize your card.

- These can be delivered to the player during the Camp or once it has been finished, at home.

- Free shipping to your Campus venue

- Share your FUTCARD on social networks by tagging @campusgironafc

We want to see your personalized card from the Girona FC Camp!