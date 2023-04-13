Skip to main content

Campus Estiu 2025 - Girona

Image
Image

FACILITIES

The camp is held in  Camp Municipal de Torres de Palau, the facilities where the Girona FC Academy develops its sports activities.

WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?

Image
Image

*Participants who come for more than one week will receive two units of each piece of clothing. 

Image
Image

FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

  • Training with coaches from the Girona FC Academy and using our own high-performance methodology.
  • Professional structure: logistics coordinator, sports-methodology coordinator, specific goalkeeper coach, physiotherapist, and sports coaches.
  • Activation activities
  • Technical and tactical rondos.
  • Challenges and technical circuits
  • Finishing tasks
  • Situations of equality, superiority and numerical inferiority.
  • Internal competitions
  • Specific training for goalkeepers 
Image

ANOTHER ACTIVITIES/SERVICES 

  • Physiotherapy service
  • Multisport activities
  • Training in sporting habits and values
  • Gift drawings 

TRIPS*

Week 1 (from 30/06 to 04/07): Salting Girona.  

Week 2 (from 07/07 to 11/07): La Davesa Swimming Pool** 

Week 3 (from 14/07 to 18/07): Water park 

Week 5 (from 28/07 to 01/08): Intercampus.  

*Activities are optional and its cost is not included in the price of the Camp. For those who do not want to participate, there will be training sessions in the venue as usual. The data of the activities may change due to external factors. The activities are only for players registered in that week of Camp.  

** The Week 2 Activity (Devesa Swimming Pool) is included in the price and is only for participants attending the Campus that week (Week 2). 

INFORMATION TO FAMILIES

Presentation of the Girona FC Camp by the General Coordination 

Virtual training by professionals of the Girona FC Academy 

*Dates and schedules to be confirmed. 

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?

 

1 Week 175 
2 Week 275
3 Week 365
4 Week 445
5 Week 499 

 

WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?

5% discount for the first sibling 

10% discount for the second sibling 

10 € discount for Girona FC members and Girona FC Academy players from the 24-25 season. 

*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will be applied. 

For further information follow us on our Instagram @campusgironafc  or write to our email adress campus@gironafc.cat 

 

2025 SUMMER CAMP GIRONA
Skip to next section