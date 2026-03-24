Campus Estiu 2026

DATES AND SCHEDULE OF THE SUMMER CAMP 2026

GIRONA, BLANES, PLATJA D’ARO, VILAMALLA

From June 29th to July 31st, from Monday to Friday from 9:00h to 13:00h

Free welcome service from 08:30h to 09:00h and from 13:00h to 13:30h

HOSTALRIC

From June 29th to July 10th, from Monday to Friday from 9:00h to 13:00h

Free welcome service from 08:30h to 09:00h and from 13:00h to 13:30h

BARCELONA

Non-Residential: From July 13th to July 24th, from Monday to Friday from 9:00h to 16:30h

Free welcome service from 08:30h to 09:00h and from 16:30h to 17:00h