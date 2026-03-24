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Campus Estiu 2026

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DATES AND SCHEDULE OF THE SUMMER CAMP 2026

GIRONA, BLANES, PLATJA D’ARO, VILAMALLA

From June 29th to July 31st, from Monday to Friday from 9:00h to 13:00h 

Free welcome service from 08:30h to 09:00h and from 13:00h to 13:30h

 

HOSTALRIC 

From June 29th to July 10th, from Monday to Friday from 9:00h to 13:00h

Free welcome service from 08:30h to 09:00h and from 13:00h to 13:30h 

 

BARCELONA

Non-ResidentialFrom July 13th to July 24th, from Monday to Friday from 9:00h to 16:30h 

Free welcome service from 08:30h to 09:00h and from 16:30h to 17:00h

ResidentialFrom July 12nd to July 25th, full board

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