Campus Estiu 2026
DATES AND SCHEDULE OF THE SUMMER CAMP 2026
GIRONA, BLANES, PLATJA D’ARO, VILAMALLA
From June 29th to July 31st, from Monday to Friday from 9:00h to 13:00h
Free welcome service from 08:30h to 09:00h and from 13:00h to 13:30h
HOSTALRIC
From June 29th to July 10th, from Monday to Friday from 9:00h to 13:00h
Free welcome service from 08:30h to 09:00h and from 13:00h to 13:30h
BARCELONA
Non-Residential: From July 13th to July 24th, from Monday to Friday from 9:00h to 16:30h
Free welcome service from 08:30h to 09:00h and from 16:30h to 17:00h
Residential: From July 12nd to July 25th, full board