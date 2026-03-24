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Campus Estiu 2026 - Castell-Platja d'Aro

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FACILITIES

The Camp is held in Camp de Futbol Mpal. de Castell d’Aro, where the CE Aro develops its sports activities.

WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?

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Training equipment*: T-shirt, shorts and socks 

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Welcome pack: Cap and official Girona FC Campus beach ball.  

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Participation certificate.

The training equipment must be collected from MGC Mutua (Palamós) officesParticipants who come for more than one week will receive two units of each piece of clothing. 

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FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

  • Training with coaches from the Girona FC Academy and using our own high-performance methodology. 

  • Professional structure: logistics coordinatorsports-methodology coordinatorspecific goalkeeper coach, physiotherapist, and sports coaches. 

  • Activation activities. 

  • Technical and tactical rondos. 

  • Challenges and technical circuits. 

  • Finishing tasks. 

  • Situations of equality, superiority and numerical inferiority. 

  • Internal competitions. 

  • Specific training for goalkeepers. 

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ANOTHER ACTIVITIES/SERVICES

  • Physiotherapy service.

  • Multisport activities. 

  • Training in sporting habits and values. 

  • Gift drawings.

TRIPS*

Week 1 (from 29/06 to 03/07): Swimming Pool**. 

Week 2 (from 06/07 to 10/07): Humor Amarillo. 

Week 3 (from 13/07 to 17/07): Kaotik World (Salting). 

Week 4 (from 20/06 to 24/07): Water Park.  

Week 5 (from 27/07 to 31/07): Intercampus.  

*Activities are optional and its cost is not included in the price of the Camp. For those who do not want to participate, there will be training sessions in the venue as usual. The data of the activities may change due to external factors. The activities are only for players registered in that week of Camp.  

** The swimming pool is included in the price and is only for participants attending the Campus during week 1. 

 

INFORMATION TO FAMILIES

Online family theoretical training. 

Presentation of the Girona FC Camp by the General Coordination.  

*Dates and schedules to be confirmed. 

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?

 

1 Week 175 
2 Week 279
3 Week 369
4 Week 449
5 Week 505 

 

WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?

5% discount for the first sibling 

10% discount for the second sibling 

10 € discount for members of the Girona FC and players of the CE Aro Academy from the season 25-26. 

20% discount for residents registered in Castell d’Aro, Platja d’Aro and S’Agaró. 

*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will apply. 

For further information follow us on our Instagram @gironafccampus or write to our email adress campus@gironafc.cat 

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