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Campus Estiu 2026 - Girona

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FACILITIES

The camp is held in  Camp Municipal de Torres de Palauthe facilities where the Girona FC Academy develops its sports activities.

WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?

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Training equipment*: T-shirt, shorts and socks 

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Welcome pack: Cap and official Girona FC Campus beach ball.  

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Participation certificate. 

* The training equipment must be collected from MGC Mutua (Girona) officesParticipants who come for more than one week will receive two units of each piece of clothing. 

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FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

  • Training with coaches from the Girona FC Academy and using our own high-performance methodology. 

  • Professional structure: logistics coordinatorsports-methodology coordinatorspecific goalkeeper coach, physiotherapist, and sports coaches. 

  • Activation activities. 

  • Technical and tactical rondos. 

  • Challenges and technical circuits. 

  • Finishing tasks. 

  • Situations of equality, superiority and numerical inferiority. 

  • Internal competitions. 

  • Specific training for goalkeepers. 

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ANOTHER ACTIVITIES/SERVICES

  • Physiotherapy service.  

  • Multisport activities. 

  • Training in sporting habits and values. 

  • Gift drawings.

TRIPS*

Week 1 (from 29/06 to 03/07): Swimming Pool**.  

Week 2 (from 06/07 to 10/07): Humor Amarillo. 

Week 3 (from 13/07 to 17/07): Kaotik World (Salting).

Week 4 (from 20/06 to 24/07): Water Park.

Week 5 (from 27/07 to 31/07): Intercampus. 

*Activities are optional and its cost is not included in the price of the CampFor those who do not want to participatethere will be training sessions in the venue as usual. The data of the activities may change due to external factorsThe activities are only for players registered in that week of Camp.  

** The Week 1 Activity (Swimming Pool) is included in the price and is only for participants attending the Campus that week (Week 1). 

 

INFORMATION TO FAMILIES

Online family theoretical training.

Presentation of the Girona FC Camp by the General Coordination.

*Dates and schedules to be confirmed.

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?

 

1 Week 179 
2 Week 279
3 Week 369
4 Week 449
5 Week 505 

 

WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?

5% discount for the first sibling. 

10% discount for the second sibling. 

10 € discount for Girona FC members and Girona FC Academy players from the 25-26 season. 

*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will be applied. 

For further information follow us on our Instagram @gironafccampus or write to our email adress campus@gironafc.cat 

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