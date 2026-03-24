Campus Estiu 2026 - Hostalric
WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?
Training equipment*: T-shirt, shorts and socks.
Welcome pack: Cap and official Girona FC Campus beach ball.
Participation certificate.
* Participants who come for more than one week will receive two units of each piece of clothing.
TRIPS*
Week 2 (from 06/07 to 10/07): Humor Amarillo.
*Activities are optional and its cost is not included in the price of the Camp. For those who do not want to participate, there will be training sessions in the venue as usual. The data of the activities may change due to external factors. The activities are only for players registered in that week of Camp.
INFORMATION TO FAMILIES
Online family theoretical training.
Presentation of the Girona FC Camp by the General Coordination.
*Dates and schedules to be confirmed.
WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?
|1 Week
|165€
|2 Week
|279€
WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?
5% discount for the first sibling
10% discount for the second sibling
10 € discount for members of the Girona FC and players of the At.C. Hostalric Academy from the season 25-26.
*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will apply.
For further information follow us on our Instagram @gironafccampus or write to our email adress campus@gironafc.cat