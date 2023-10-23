Christmas Campus 2024 - Castell-Platja D'Aro
WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?
WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?
Week 1 (from December 21st to 22nd)
70€
Week 2 (from December 27th to 29th)
90€
Week 3 (from January 2nd to 5th)
105€
Week 1+2+3 (from December 21st to January 5th)
240€
WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?
5% discount for the first sibling
10% discount for the second sibling
10€ discount for Girona FC members that they enroll in the full campus.
20% discount for residents registered in Castell d'Aro, Platja d'Aro and S'Agaró.
Discount for the purchase of two tickets for Girona FC vs. Sevilla FC
