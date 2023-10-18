Skip to main content
Christmas Campus 2024 - Girona

FACILITIES

The Camp is held in Camp de Futbol Mpal. Torres de Palau, the facilities where most of the Girona FC Academy teams train and play their games. 

WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?

* The training equipment must be collected from MGC Mutua offices in Girona. 

FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

  • Activation activities 
  • Technical and tactical rondos. 
  • Challenges and technical circuits 
  • Finishing tasks  
  • Situations of equality, superiority and numerical inferiority 
  • Internal competitions 
  • Specific training for goalkeepers 
ANOTHER ACTIVITIES

  • Physiotherapy service 
  • Training in sports habits and values. 
  • Gift drawings 

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?

 

Week 1 (December 23rd, 24th, 27th): 100 
Week 2 (December 30th, 31st and January 2nd and 3rd ): 125
Week 1+2 (from December 23st  to January 3rd):

220

 

WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?

  • 5% discount for the first sibling 

  • 10% discount for the second sibling 

  • 10€ discount for Girona FC members and Girona FC Academy players from the 24-25 season that they enroll in the full campus. 

  • Discount for the purchase of two tickets for Girona FC vs. Real Valladolid CF.  

*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will be applied. 

 

 

2023 CHRISTMAS CAMP GIRONA
