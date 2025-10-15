Campus Nadal 2025 - Barcelona
WHAT WILL WE PROVIDE?
***The training kit must be collected at the offices of MGC Mutua - Barcelona (Carrer de Tuset, 5-11, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, 08006 Barcelona).
SCHEDULE*
Two options
9:00 am to 1:00 pm: Lunch NOT included.
9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Lunch included**
*Morning and afternoon childcare service, free of charge, from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.
**The lunch service is selected by weeks; that is, lunch for week 1, week 2, or the whole camp. It is NOT possible to select the lunch service by individual days.
TRIPS*
Week 2 (from 29/12 to 02/01): Open training session of Girona FC’s first team at the Montilivi Stadium.
*The outing is optional, and its cost is not included in the Campus fee. For those who do not wish to take part, a regular training session will be held at the main venue. The outing is open to any player who has participated in the Christmas Campus during either of the two weeks.
WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?
|Week 1 (December 22, 23 and 24):
|Campus (9:00 am to 1:00 pm):
|110€
|Campus + Lunch (9:00 am to 3:00 pm):
|153,50€
|Week 2 (December 29, 30, 31 and January 2):
|Campus (9:00 am to 1:00 pm):
|130€
|Campus + Lunch (9:00 am to 3:00 pm):
|188€
|Weeks 1+2 (December 22 to January 2):
|Campus (9:00 am to 1:00 pm):
|230€
|Campus + Lunch (9:00 am to 3:00 pm):
|329€
WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?
- 5% discount for the first sibling
10% discount for the second sibling
€10 discount for Girona FC members that they enroll in the full campus.
Discount for the purchase of two tickets for Girona FC vs. Osasuna (01/11/2026, date and time to be confirmed).
*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will be applied.
For further information follow us on our Instagram @gironafccampus or write to our email address campus@gironafc.cat