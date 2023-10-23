Campus Nadal 2025 - Castell-Platja D'Aro
WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?
* The training equipment must be collected from MGC Mutua offices in Palamós.
WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?
|Week 1 (December 22nd, 23rd, 24th):
|100€
|Week 2 (December 28th , 29th ,30th, 31st and January 2nd):
|125€
|Week 1+2 (from December 22nd to January 2nd):
|220€
TRIPS*
Week 2 (from 29/12 to 02/01): Open training session of Girona FC’s first team at the Montilivi Stadium.
*The outing is optional, and its cost is not included in the Campus fee. For those who do not wish to take part, a regular training session will be held at the main venue. The outing is open to any player who has participated in the Christmas Campus during either of the two weeks.
WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?
-
5% discount for the first sibling
-
10% discount for the second sibling
-
10€ discount for Girona FC members and CE Aro academy players from the 25-26 season that they enroll in the full campus.
-
20% discount for residents registered in Castell d'Aro, Platja d'Aro i S'Agaró.
-
Discount for the purchase of two tickets for Girona FC vs. Osasuna (01/11/2026, date and time to be confirmed).
*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will be applied.
For further information follow us on our Instagram @gironafccampus or write to our email address campus@gironafc.cat