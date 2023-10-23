Skip to main content

Campus Nadal 2025 - Santa Eugènia

FACILITIES

The Camp is held in Camp Municipal de Santa Eugènia de Berga, where the J.E. Santa Eugènia and BCN PRO Soccer develops its sports activities.

WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?

* The training equipment must be collected from MGC Mutua offices in Vic. 

FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

  • Training with coaches from the Girona FC Academy and using our own high-performance methodology. 

  • Professional structure: logistics coordinator, sports-methodology coordinator, specific goalkeeper coach, physiotherapist, and sports coaches. 

  • Activation activities 

  • Technical and tactical rondos. 

  • Challenges and technical circuits 

  • Finishing tasks  

  • Situations of equality, superiority and numerical inferiority 

  • Internal competitions 

  • Specific training for goalkeepers 

ANOTHER ACTIVITIES

  • Physiotherapy service   

  • Training in sports habits and values. 

  • Gift drawings 

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?

 

Week 1 (December 22nd, 23rd, 24th):

 95 
Week 2 (December 28th , 29th ,30th, 31st and January 2nd): 115
Week 1+2 (from December 22nd  to January 2nd): 205

 

TRIPS*

Week 2 (from 29/12 to 02/01): Open training session of Girona FC’s first team at the Montilivi Stadium. 

*The outing is optional, and its cost is not included in the Campus fee. For those who do not wish to take part, a regular training session will be held at the main venue. The outing is open to any player who has participated in the Christmas Campus during either of the two weeks. 

 

WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?

  • 5% discount for the first sibling 

  • 10% discount for the second sibling 

  • 10€ discount for Girona FC members and J.E. Santa Eugènia and BCN PRO SOCCER players from the 25-26 season that they enroll in the full campus. 

  • Discount for the purchase of two tickets for Girona FC vs. Osasuna (01/11/2026, date and time to be confirmed). 

*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will be applied. 

For further information follow us on our Instagram @gironafccampus  or write to our email address campus@gironafc.cat 

 

CHRISTMAS CAMP 2025 SANTA EUGÈNIA
JOIN
