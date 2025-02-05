Skip to main content
CLINICS FOR GOALKEEPERS

Enjoy the opportunity to train with Girona FC's goalkeeper's coaches and high-performance methodology for 1h 30 min at the facilities where our promising young goalkeepers train.

Who is it for?

  • Players between 7 and 23 years old.

How long is the program?

  • 1 hour and 30 minutes

 What does the program include?

  • Girona FC professional coach(es) qualified and trained on the basis of the specific method for goalkeepers.
  • Physiotherapist.
  • Facilities (field and locker room) where the goalkeepers of the Girona FC Academy train.
  • Sports equipment.
  • Participation certificate
  • Accident insurance.
