CLINICS FOR GOALKEEPERS
Enjoy the opportunity to train with Girona FC's goalkeeper's coaches and high-performance methodology for 1h 30 min at the facilities where our promising young goalkeepers train.
Who is it for?
- Players between 7 and 23 years old.
How long is the program?
- 1 hour and 30 minutes
What does the program include?
- Girona FC professional coach(es) qualified and trained on the basis of the specific method for goalkeepers.
- Physiotherapist.
- Facilities (field and locker room) where the goalkeepers of the Girona FC Academy train.
- Sports equipment.
- Participation certificate
- Accident insurance.