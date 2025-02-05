CLINICS FOR GOALKEEPERS



Enjoy the opportunity to train with Girona FC's goalkeeper's coaches and high-performance methodology for 1h 30 min at the facilities where our promising young goalkeepers train.

Who is it for? Players between 7 and 23 years old. How long is the program? 1 hour and 30 minutes What does the program include? Girona FC professional coach(es) qualified and trained on the basis of the specific method for goalkeepers.

Physiotherapist.

Facilities (field and locker room) where the goalkeepers of the Girona FC Academy train.

Sports equipment.

Participation certificate

Accident insurance.