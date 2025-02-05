CLINICS FOR PLAYERS



Enjoy the opportunity to train with Girona FC Academy coaches and high-performance methodology for 1h 30 min at the facilities where our promising young players train and play.

Who is it for? Groups of players between 7 and 23 years old.

Minimum groups of 8 players. How long is the program? 1 hour and 30 minutes / session. What does the program include? Professional Girona FC coach(es) qualified and trained in the methodology.

Goalkeeper coach.

Physiotherapist.

Facilities (field and locker room) where the official teams of the Girona FC Academy train.

Sports equipment.

Participation certificate.

Accident insurance.