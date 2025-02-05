Skip to main content
Image
Image

CLINICS FOR PLAYERS
 
Enjoy the opportunity to train with Girona FC Academy coaches and high-performance methodology for 1h 30 min at the facilities where our promising young players train and play.

Who is it for?

  • Groups of players between 7 and 23 years old.
  • Minimum groups of 8 players.

How long is the program?

  • 1 hour and 30 minutes / session.

What does the program include?

  • Professional Girona FC coach(es) qualified and trained in the methodology.
  • Goalkeeper coach.
  • Physiotherapist.
  • Facilities (field and locker room) where the official teams of the Girona FC Academy train.
  • Sports equipment.
  • Participation certificate.
  • Accident insurance.