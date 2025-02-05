CLINICS FOR PLAYERS
Enjoy the opportunity to train with Girona FC Academy coaches and high-performance methodology for 1h 30 min at the facilities where our promising young players train and play.
Who is it for?
- Groups of players between 7 and 23 years old.
- Minimum groups of 8 players.
How long is the program?
- 1 hour and 30 minutes / session.
What does the program include?
- Professional Girona FC coach(es) qualified and trained in the methodology.
- Goalkeeper coach.
- Physiotherapist.
- Facilities (field and locker room) where the official teams of the Girona FC Academy train.
- Sports equipment.
- Participation certificate.
- Accident insurance.