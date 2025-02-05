COACH EXPERIENCE



Enjoy the opportunity to have a theorical Masterclass with Girona FC Academy coach / coordinator about GFC methodology, structure, way to play and key points to develop professional players focused on the performance, and also, during the afternoon, watch Academy training sessions.

Who is it for? Groups of coaches or football staff.

Minimum groups of 6 coaches. What does the program include? Theorical sessions with Girona FC Academy staff at Montilivi Stadium.

Access to watch the Girona FC Academy training sessions.

Professional Girona FC coach(es) qualified and trained in the methodology.

Girona FC welcome pack.

Participation certificate.