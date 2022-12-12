Diego Gigliani joined City Football Group in January 2013 and now leads City Football Group's Emerging Clubs project, which includes both the management of Girona FC in Spain, Montevideo City Torque FC in Uruguay, Yokohama Marinos FC in Japan and Lommel SK in Belgium as well as the evaluation of new potential clubs to join the group. Diego sits on the Board of Directors of these clubs and works closely with each club's local CEO and Sporting Director to meet all business and football goals. Prior to this, Diego spent 5 years running CFG's Media and Innovation activities worldwide, which included areas such as media rights, digital strategy, content creation, new product development, and club-wide innovation. While in this role, Diego was voted into Leaders Under 40 winning the top distinction in the Digital field and named a Top 20 Innovator by SportTechie.

Before joining CFG, Diego spent 13 years as a management consultant advising blue chip companies and start-ups on strategic, marketing and financial decisions. His most recent role was as Partner of Oliver Wyman's Communications, Media and Technology practice in New York.

Board of Directors’ Vice-president since December 22nd, 2017.