TUGA AND BY DANI9, THE OFFICIAL GAMERS EA FC 24 OF GIRONA FC

Girona FC continues to bet strongly on the world of eSports for the fifth year in a row.

The addition of Tuga grows the section with the aim of winning LALIGA FC PRO, the highest national competition, which gives access to the eChampions and the World Cup.

TUGA 

The 24-year-old Portuguese "gamer" joins this season as a new player. He has been competing at the highest level since 2016, achieving great milestones during all these years.

He has been world champion up to four times, three with his national team and one in the 2vs2 mode defending the colors of Movistar Riders. In addition, he has been champion of the Portuguese league up to six times.

BYDANI 

  • Dani 'ByDani9' Vigara arrived at Girona FC's eSports section in the 19/20 season. The 23-year-old gamer will play his fifth consecutive season with the club.

     

    These are his best results achieved with Girona FC:

    TOP 8 eLaLiga 19/20
    TOP 6 eLaLiga Regular 20/21
    TOP 25 eChampions League 20/21
    Spanish TOP 7 in the general classification of the world 20/21
    TOP 40 of the world 20/21
    TOP 13 eLaLiga Regular 21/22
    TOP 15 eLaLiga Regular 22/23

THE COMPETITION EA FC SPORTS

LALIGA FC PRO starts on the weekend of February 17 and 18 with the group stage, where we are paired in Group G with Alavés, Racing de Santander and Albacete. The first leg matches are played this same weekend. The return matches are played on March 3 and 4. The group champion qualifies directly to the Final Stage and the Cup, and second and third place qualify for the Cup. This is contested on April 13 in Donosti, and on April 27 the Final Phase at the RCD Espanyol stadium. The two finalists of the competition qualify for the eChampions and the World Cup, and the third and fourth for the eChampions.

