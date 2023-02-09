TUGA AND BY DANI9, THE OFFICIAL GAMERS EA FC 24 OF GIRONA FC
Girona FC continues to bet strongly on the world of eSports for the fifth year in a row.
The addition of Tuga grows the section with the aim of winning LALIGA FC PRO, the highest national competition, which gives access to the eChampions and the World Cup.
THE COMPETITION EA FC SPORTS
LALIGA FC PRO starts on the weekend of February 17 and 18 with the group stage, where we are paired in Group G with Alavés, Racing de Santander and Albacete. The first leg matches are played this same weekend. The return matches are played on March 3 and 4. The group champion qualifies directly to the Final Stage and the Cup, and second and third place qualify for the Cup. This is contested on April 13 in Donosti, and on April 27 the Final Phase at the RCD Espanyol stadium. The two finalists of the competition qualify for the eChampions and the World Cup, and the third and fourth for the eChampions.
