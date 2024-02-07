Skip to main content

Easter Camp 2026 - Girona

FACILITIES

The Camp is held in Camp de Futbol Mpal. Torres de Palau, the facilities where most of the Girona FC Academy teams train and play their games.

WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?

  • Training equipmentT-shirt, shorts and socks. 

  • Participation certificate. 

*The training equipment must be collected from MGC Mutua offices in Girona.

FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

  • Training with coaches from the Girona FC Academy and using our own high-performance methodology 

  • Professional structurelogistics coordinatorsports-methodology coordinatorspecific goalkeeper coachphysiotherapistand sports coaches 

  • Activation activities.  

  • Technical and tactical rondos 

  • Challenges and technical circuits.  

  • Finishing tasks.   

  • Situations of equalitysuperiority and numerical inferiority.

  • Internal competitions.  

  • Specific training for goalkeepers. 

ANOTHER ACTIVITIES

  • Physiotherapy service.

  • Training in sports habits and values.  

  • Gift drawings. 

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?

 

From 30th March to 2nd April 150 

 

WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?

5% discount for the first sibling 

10% discount for the second sibling 

10€ discount for Girona FC members and Girona FC Academy players from the 25-26 season 

*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will be applied.

For further information follow us on our Instagram @gironafccampus  or write to our email address campus@gironafc.cat

