Easter Camp 2026 - Vilamalla

FACILITIES

The Camp is held in Camp de Futbol Mpal. de Vilamallawhere the FC Vilamalla develops its activities.

WHAT WILL WE GIVE YOU?

  • Training equipmentT-shirt, shorts and socks. 

  • Participation certificate. 

*The training equipment must be collected from MGC Mutua offices in Figueres.

FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

  • Training with coaches from the Girona FC Academy and using our own high-performance methodology 

  • Professional structurelogistics coordinatorsports-methodology coordinatorspecific goalkeeper coachphysiotherapistand sports coaches 

  • Activation activities.  

  • Technical and tactical rondos 

  • Challenges and technical circuits.  

  • Finishing tasks.   

  • Situations of equalitysuperiority and numerical inferiority.  

  • Internal competitions.  

  • Specific training for goalkeepers. 

ANOTHER ACTIVITIES

  • Physiotherapy service.  

  • Training in sports habits and values.  

  • Gift drawings. 

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?

 

From 30th March to 2nd April  150 

 

WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE?

5% discount for the first sibling 

10% discount for the second sibling 

10€ discount for Girona FC members and FC Vilamalla players for the 25-26 season. 

30% discount for residents registered in Vilamalla. 

*Discounts are not cumulative and the highest will be applied. 

For further information follow us on our Instagram @gironafccampus  or write to our email address campus@gironafc.cat

