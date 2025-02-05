Skip to main content
TRAINING WITH ACADEMY  
 
Do you want to train with one of the official Girona FC Academy men's or women's teams?

Who is it for?

  • For boys and girls between 7 and 16 years old.

What does the program include?

  • Three training sessions / week at the Girona FC facilities with Academy Youth teams.
  • Included: training Kit and sportive insurance.
  • Not included: morning sessions, accommodation and transfers.

* The experience with the Girona FC Academy teams requires a previous approval process according to football level.

** All programs organized by Girona FC are an experience and in no case a trial. Therefore, Girona FC has no intention of incorporating or selecting any international players into its Academy.

