TRAINING WITH ACADEMY
Do you want to train with one of the official Girona FC Academy men's or women's teams?
Who is it for?
- For boys and girls between 7 and 16 years old.
What does the program include?
- Three training sessions / week at the Girona FC facilities with Academy Youth teams.
- Included: training Kit and sportive insurance.
- Not included: morning sessions, accommodation and transfers.
* The experience with the Girona FC Academy teams requires a previous approval process according to football level.
** All programs organized by Girona FC are an experience and in no case a trial. Therefore, Girona FC has no intention of incorporating or selecting any international players into its Academy.