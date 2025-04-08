Girona FC has signed a sponsorship agreement with Experience Abu Dhabi, the official tourism promotion brand of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to inspiring and connecting cultures through values such as passion, excellence, and the discovery of unique experiences.

With a rich cultural heritage and a world-class tourism offering, Experience Abu Dhabi invites travelers from around the globe to discover a vibrant destination that blends modernity with tradition. From architectural landmarks like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to cultural icons such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Emirate has become a leading global tourism hub. The agreement with Girona FC offers a unique opportunity to bring this vision closer to football fans and to strengthen the ties between Abu Dhabi, Catalonia, and the wider world.

As part of the agreement, Experience Abu Dhabi will feature prominently on the front of the first team’s training kit throughout the season, in addition to gaining visibility across various Club assets. This alliance reinforces Girona FC’s international profile and forms part of a shared strategy to promote sport as a bridge between people, cultures, and regions.

Through this sponsorship, Girona FC and Experience Abu Dhabi will work together to bring football to new audiences and create memorable experiences both on and off the pitch.