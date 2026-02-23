The Girona FC Foundation is the social expression of Girona FC and was born with the desire to put sport, and especially football, at the service of people and the community.

Through educational, social and community projects, the Foundation promotes values, healthy lifestyles and opportunities for personal growth, using sport as a tool for social transformation and cohesion.

Its activity is mainly rooted in the territory of Girona, strengthening the link between the club and its immediate environment. At the same time, the Foundation maintains an open view of collaborations beyond this area when they share values, objectives and a clear desire for social impact.

In this way, the Girona FC Foundation connects the club's DNA with the real needs of society, promoting initiatives with meaning, coherence and community return.