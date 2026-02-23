GIRONA FC FOUNDATION
What is the Girona FC Foundation?
The Girona FC Foundation is the social expression of Girona FC and was born with the desire to put sport, and especially football, at the service of people and the community.
Through educational, social and community projects, the Foundation promotes values, healthy lifestyles and opportunities for personal growth, using sport as a tool for social transformation and cohesion.
Its activity is mainly rooted in the territory of Girona, strengthening the link between the club and its immediate environment. At the same time, the Foundation maintains an open view of collaborations beyond this area when they share values, objectives and a clear desire for social impact.
In this way, the Girona FC Foundation connects the club's DNA with the real needs of society, promoting initiatives with meaning, coherence and community return.
PROJECTS AND CAMPAIGNS
Own programs
The Girona FC Foundation develops long-term social programs that use football and physical activity as educational, inclusive and community tools.
GROW WITH GIRONA
Program that connects the club's grassroots football with the LaLiga Genuine team and social entities in the area. Through joint training, meetings and community actions, empathy, inclusion and social commitment are promoted. It is an experiential space where the club's values are put into practice on and off the field.
YOUNG PEOPLE IN ACTION
Community intervention project aimed at young people in vulnerable contexts. Through the recovery of sports spaces, an educational football program and training talks, a safe and healthy environment is created where young people can grow, learn and build positive bonds with the community.
TEAM CORE
Solidarity commitment initiative promoted by the players of the first team of Girona FC. Through voluntary financial contributions, support is given to jointly selected social projects, linking sporting performance with personal and collective commitment.
READING CLUB
Cultural and participatory space that connects sport and literature. It encourages reading among fans, players and coaches by offering four annual books and collective meetings. It includes collaborations with writers and actions on special days, generating community around the club's values.
PROJECTS AND CAMPAIGNS
Campaigns
GET TO KNOW THE FOUNDATION
Presentation and positioning campaign of the Girona FC Foundation to publicize its values, lines of action and social commitment.
WOMEN AND SPORT
"Juntes som més fortes" is a campaign to encourage female participation in sports and break gender stereotypes.
SPORT FOR DEVELOPMENT
"Creixem Junts" is an initiative that uses sport as a tool for personal development and social transformation, especially among young people at risk of exclusion.
PROJECTS AND CAMPAIGNS
Strategic Alliances
The Girona FC Foundation establishes collaborations with local, national and international entities to expand resources, generate synergies and increase the social impact of projects. These alliances allow us to share knowledge, reach new audiences and multiply the transformative effect of each action.
GIRONA FC FOUNDATION
How can I collaborate?
The Foundation promotes educational, social and community initiatives that require the involvement of people, entities and organizations that share our values and our way of understanding social impact.
Supporting the Girona FC Foundation means contributing to the development of projects with real returns for the community, strengthening the bond between the club and the territory and being part of a collective commitment to inclusion, health and values.
The Girona FC Foundation opens the doors to future collaborations with people, entities and companies that want to walk alongside us and join efforts to generate a positive and sustainable impact.