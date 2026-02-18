Skip to main content

Girona Fc Summer Camp in Barcelona

Stage Residencial
Campus NO Residencial
GIRONA FC RESIDENTIAL SUMMER CAMP

Born between 2017 and 2010

Dates 

  • Week 1: Sunday, July 12 – Saturday, July 18
  • Week 2: Sunday, July 19 – Saturday, July 25 

What’s Included? 

  • Accommodation with full board at La Salle Bonanova residence (within the same complex): 4 meals a day (breakfast, lunch, snack, and dinner).
  • Training sessions: Conducted by professionals from the Girona FC Academy using our high-performance methodology.
  • Morning training (9:00 AM - 12:45 PM).
  • Afternoon training (5:30 PM - 7:00 PM).
  • Specialized goalkeeper training.
  • Swimming pool.
  • Weekly football-related excursion*: 

Week 1 (July 13 - July 17): GIRONA DAY – Training at Girona FC Academy facilities and a tour of Montilivi Stadium. 

Week 2 (July 20 - July 24): ILLA FANTASIA - Water park near Barcelona.

These excursions are only for players enrolled in that specific week of the Campus.  

  • Weekly non-football excursion: Touristic Excursion in Barcelona.
  • Physiotherapy service.
  • Street football (on-site).
  • Theoretical masterclass & video analysis session based on Girona FC methodology.
  • Official merchandise giveaway.
  • Laundry service (Campus training kit).
  • Opening and closing ceremonies for players, open to families.
  • Official languages: Catalan, Spanish, and English. 

What Will We Provide? 

  • Official training kit*: 2 jerseys, 2 pairs of shorts, two pairs of socks.
  • Welcome pack: capofficial Girona FC Campus mini ball and a football Girona FC ball.
  • Official participation certificate.
  • Football performance report. 

*Training kits will be distributed during the opening ceremony. 

NON-RESIDENTIAL SUMMER CAMP

Born between 2019 and 2010

Dates 

  • Week 1: July 13 – July 17
  • Week 2: July 20 – July 24
  • Week 1+2: July 13 – July 24 

Schedule: 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM  

  • Lunch included
  • Free early drop-off service from 8:30 AM 

What’s Included? 

  • Morning training (9:00 AM - 12:45 PM) with Girona FC Academy professionals, using our high-performance methodology.
  • Specialized goalkeeper training.
  • Lunch at the center.
  • Weekly football-related excursion*: 

Week 1 (July 13 - July 17): GIRONA DAY – Training at Girona FC Academy facilities and a tour of Montilivi Stadium. 

Week 2 (July 20 - July 24): ILLA FANTASIA** - Water park near Barcelona.   

* These excursions are only for players enrolled in that specific week of the Campus. 

** Illa Fantasia Excursion is optional; the cost is not included in the Campus fee. For those who do not wish to participate, a regular training session will be held at the facilities as usual. It is exclusive to participants in week 2. Activity dates may vary due to external factors. 

  • Physiotherapy service.
  • Theoretical masterclass & video analysis session based on Girona FC methodology.
  • Official merchandise giveaway.
  • Official languages: Catalan, Spanish, and English. 

What Will We Provide?  

  • Official training kit*: 1 jersey, 1 pair of shorts and 1 pair of socks.
  • Welcome pack: Girona FC Camp cap and official Girona FC Campus mini ball.
  • Official participation certificate. 

*Participants attending both weeks will receive two sets of the trainig kit. 

FOOTBALL ACTIVITIES

  • Activation activities.
  • Technical and tactical rondos.
  • Challenges and technical circuits.
  • Finishing tasks.
  • Situations of equality, superiority and numerical inferiority.
  • Internal competitions.
  • Specific training for goalkeepers. 

 

WHAT’S THE PRICE OF THE CAMP?

 

RESIDENTIAL CAMP  
1 week €815 / €765* 
2 weeks €1.580 / €1.450*

*Registered residents in Catalonia.

NON-RESIDENTAL CAMP  
1 week  305 
2 weeks €57

WHICH DISCOUNTS ARE AVAILABLE? * 

5% discount for the first sibling. 

10% discount for the second sibling. 

15€ discount for Girona FC members. 

*Discounts are not cumulative; the highest applicable discount will be applied. 
For further information follow us on our Instagram @gironafccampus  or write to our email address campus@gironafc.cat 

