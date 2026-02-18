Girona Fc Summer Camp in Barcelona
RESIDENTIAL SUMMER CAMP
NON-RESIDENTIAL SUMMER CAMP
Week 1: July 12 – July 18
Week 2: July 19 – July 25
Week 1: July 13 – July 17
Week 2: July 20 – July 24
Born between 2017 and 2010
Born between 2019 and 2010
Sunday 6:00 PM – Saturday 1:00 PM
9:00 AM – 4:30 PM (Free early drop-off from 8:30 AM)
Full board (breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner) at La Salle Bonanova residence
Luch at the center
Morning (9:00 AM – 12:45 PM) and afternoon (5:30 PM – 7:00 PM) training session with Girona FC Academy coaches, using our high-performance methodology.
Morning (9:00 AM – 12:45 PM) training session with Girona FC Academy coaches, using our high-performance methodology.
Goalkeeper-specific training sessions.
Swimming pool.
X
Official training kit: 2 jerseys, 2 shorts, 2 pairs of socks
Official training kit: 1 jersey, 1 pair of shorts, 1 pair of socks
Welcome pack: cap, official Girona FC Campus mini ball, and a football Girona FC ball.
|
Welcome Pack: cap and official Girona FC Campus mini ball.
Laundry service (Campus training kit).
X
Football performance report.
X
Official participation certificate.
Physiotherapy service.
Theoretical masterclass & video analysis session based on Girona FC methodology.
Street football.
X
Weekly football-related excursion:
Week 1 (July 13 - July 17): GIRONA DAY
Week 2 (July 20 - July 24): ILLA FANTASIA
Cultural excursion in Barcelona.
X
Opening & closing ceremony, for de players and open to families.
X
Official merchandise giveaway.
Languages: Catalan, Spanish, English.
1 week: €815 / €765*
2 weeks: €1.580 / €1.450*
*Registered residents in Catalonia.
1 week: €305
2 weeks: €570
5% off for first sibling.
10% off for second sibling.
€15 discount for Girona FC members.
5% off for first sibling.
10% off for second sibling.
€15 discount for Girona FC members.
For further information follow us on our Instagram @gironafccampus or write to our email address campus@gironafc.cat