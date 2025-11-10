🎉 DRAW TO WALK OUT WITH THE STARTING XI AT GIRONA FC – REAL MADRID!

✨ Experience a unique moment at Montilivi!

We’re giving away 11 exclusive spots so that 11 Girona FC junior members can enjoy an unforgettable moment: walking out onto the pitch with their idols before the Girona – Real Madrid match.

👕 Who can take part?

All Girona FC junior members (born between 2013 and 2019).

🎁 How to participate?

Simply fill out the form below to automatically enter the draw (Legal terms).

📅 Match date: November 30 at 9:00 p.m.

📍 Venue: Estadi de Montilivi

Don’t miss this chance to experience the magic of Montilivi from the inside! ❤️🤍

👉 ENTER NOW!