Girona FC and Grupo Autopodium have made their new strategic sponsorship agreement official, making the dealership group the Club's official mobility partner for the next four seasons.

This collaboration reinforces the link between two leading organisations in the region that are committed to innovation and sustainability. Grup Autopodium will provide a fleet of vehicles to facilitate Girona FC's daily operations, both at a sporting and corporate level. These vehicles will serve the first team, grassroots football, and the different logistical and commercial areas of the Club, improving efficiency and mobility on a day-to-day basis. It is a fleet of passenger cars of the five brands that represent the Group, as well as cargo and passenger vans.

The signing ceremony, held today in the ‘Espai 1930’ of the Montilivi stadium, was attended by Club and Autopodium Group officials, as well as businessmen from Girona and representatives of the first team, including coach Míchel Sánchez and players Cristhian Stuani, David López and Iván Martín.

Shared values

During the ceremony, President Delfí Geli said that "we are proud to formalise this agreement with Grupo Autopodium, a benchmark in its sector with which we share a whole series of values. And I believe that this relationship is further enriched by the fact that it is a company from Girona, which contributes one of the values I was referring to: the territory".

For her part, Esther Forné, Manager of the Autopodium Group, said that "we believe in the power of sport as an engine of collective pride and enthusiasm, and that is why it is an honour for us to support a club that represents the city and the province with so much energy and passion. We are convinced that together we can add a lot, and that this sponsorship collaboration will allow us to live many moments to remember".

About Grupo Autopodium

Grupo Autopodium is the official dealership of reference in the province of Girona, representing the Audi, Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Volkswagen Commercial, SEAT, CUPRA and Škoda brands. The Group has an extensive network of facilities in the province of Girona, Girona, Figueres, Lloret de Mar, Olot, Mont-ras and Sant Feliu de Guíxols, offering a comprehensive sales and after-sales service.

With a history of almost one hundred years in the automotive sector, Grup Autopodium is a family business, headed by the third generation, which has grown while maintaining the values of proximity, commitment and customer service.