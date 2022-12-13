Skip to main content
On November 6, 2010 the new hymn of the Girona FC was sung for the first time; composed by Josep Thió, former member of Sopa de Cabra and played by "The Gruixut's." This hymn replaced the former Sardana "Girona love me".

 

ANTHEM OF GIRONA FC

 

Som vermells i blancs, som quatre rius a sota el cel

Estem units, germans i amics, ara no cal témer per res

Com canta la terra i com crida el nostre vent

Alcem les veus per néixer més valents

Mira al teu costat, ara ja som dos

Millor si som molts més, tots junts ho podem fer

Girona

Cantem tots junts

I cridem tots fort

Endavant!

És una cançó, un esperit que ens fa millors

Perquè som d'aquest paisatge, des del mar fins a ponent

Acceptem el repte, ens respectem de cap a peus

Però seguirem lluitant fins al final

Girona

Cantem tots junts

I cridem tots fort

Endavant!

Mira al teu costat, ara ja som dos

Millor si som molts més, tots junts ho podem fer

Girona

Cantem tots junts

I cridem tots fort

Endavant!

 

Lletra i música: Josep Thió

