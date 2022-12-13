Himne
On November 6, 2010 the new hymn of the Girona FC was sung for the first time; composed by Josep Thió, former member of Sopa de Cabra and played by "The Gruixut's." This hymn replaced the former Sardana "Girona love me".
ANTHEM OF GIRONA FC
Som vermells i blancs, som quatre rius a sota el cel
Estem units, germans i amics, ara no cal témer per res
Com canta la terra i com crida el nostre vent
Alcem les veus per néixer més valents
Mira al teu costat, ara ja som dos
Millor si som molts més, tots junts ho podem fer
Girona
Cantem tots junts
I cridem tots fort
Endavant!
És una cançó, un esperit que ens fa millors
Perquè som d'aquest paisatge, des del mar fins a ponent
Acceptem el repte, ens respectem de cap a peus
Però seguirem lluitant fins al final
Girona
Cantem tots junts
I cridem tots fort
Endavant!
Mira al teu costat, ara ja som dos
Millor si som molts més, tots junts ho podem fer
Girona
Cantem tots junts
I cridem tots fort
Endavant!
Lletra i música: Josep Thió