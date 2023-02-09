HISTORY
1930. The birth of GIRONA FC
On 23 July 1930, the Girona FC was founded, covering the vacuum left by the Unió Deportiva Gerona, an entity that had been founded in the early 20's and disappeared due to economic problems, with a debt of some 200,000 pesetas (a real fortune for those times). In the cafe Norat de la Rambla, Girona FC was created, thanks to enthusiasts such as Albert de Quintana and León, Andreu de Benito, Manuel de Chopitea, Lluís Ribas, Josep Maria Pla Dalmau, Francesc Figueras, Joaquim Medrano, Antoni Güell, Rafael Portas, Amadeu Oliva, doctor Roca Pinet and the gentlemen Coll and Poch. In a few weeks a real fever for Football began in Girona. On August 1, the City Council authorized the club to make use of its emblem. The board agrees with the Catalan federation to include the new team in the planned expansion of the 2nd category, but the management was not successful and the team had to start playing in the 2nd ordinary category.The first official team match was in the field of Artigas Colony (1-1, with goal by Clara). The historic first line-up was formed by: Florenza, Teixidor, Farró, Flavià, Comas, Corradi, Ferrer, Escuder, Clara, Tarradellas and Torrellas. The team, which was promoted in its first year of life, was trained by Josep Viñas, who, at the same time, was the president of the college of amateur referees of Girona. In February, the City Council decided to grant an annual subvention of 2,000-peseta to the club, on condition that Girona renounced another grant for Fairs, and ceded the facilities of Vista Alegre for any celebration of municipal interest and the Free entry to 100 students from the city's national schools.
1935-36. Promotion to the 1st division
Regarding sports, the first years of Girona were prolific, but if it were necessary to highlight a season above all, this was 1935-36. Before the start, the club transferred the players Iborra and Balmanya to the FC Barcelona. Girona received 15,000 pesetas in exchange, the transfer of two players and the commitment of the Barça club for a friendly match on All Saints’ Day. Despite theoretical weaknesses, the Girona players made an exceptional season in the 2nd division (champions, ahead of the Arenas and Baracaldo), and thus it was worth playing the promotion phase in the division together with Celta, Zaragoza, the same Arenas, Murcia and Jerez. Girona, the penultimate one, was not promoted. The team of this historic season was formed by: Francàs, Farró, Torredeflot, Campa, Castillo, Madern, Lluch, Trujillo, Burillo, Ramon and Ferrer. That same year, Girona played the cup of Spain and was eliminated by Real Betis for a global 5-3 (1-2 in Vista Alegre and 3- 2 in Sevilla).
The great Mingu Balmanya
Domènec Balmanya left Girona to play with FC Barcelona's first team. His undoubted quality allowed this meteoric ascent, just crushed by war, which doubtlessly cut off the progress towards internationality. Balmanya was the head coach of FC Barcelona, a member of the Barça expedition, who in 1937 made a tour to Mexico and the United States, being player of the Catalan team and Sète, of the 1st French division, which led to the champion of the title of France. Balmanya was part of even a sort of European team - where there was also Ricardo Zamora- who faced France in a friendly game. After the war (and preceded by the double set) he returned to Barça, played first with Nàstic and retired to Sant Andeu as coach and player.
As a technician, Balmanya’s first team was Girona. He then trained Zaragoza, Oviedo, Barcelona (he was also the technical director), Sète, Valencia, Espanyol, Betis, Málaga, Atlético de Madrid and Cádiz. In 1966, the Spanish Federation appointed him a national coach.
The Girona FC, after the war
Between 1936 and 1939, there was little football, and nobody seemed to push in order to place Girona in the first division. The civil war reduced the activity to a couple of Catalan leagues, a Mediterranean league (Valencian and Catalan teams) and a lot of friendly matches were played with certain purposes: to the benefit of the victims of fascism, to the benefit of the militias anti-fascists, matches for Hospitals of Blood ... The ravages of the war also affected Vista Alegre, where two bombs had fallen. Football was back to normal in the season 1939-40, with the team playing the league of the Catalan category and the 2nd national division. The team was consolidated on the 2nd national level, but in the post-war phase, the objectives had changed: the ascent was seen as a distant dream and the priority objective was to fight for permanence. The team went descended to the 3rd division in the 1942-43 season, regained the 2nd division in 1947-48 and alternated the two categories in the following way: 1948-51 (second division), 1951-56 (third division), 1956-59 (second), 1959-77 (third), 1977-80 (second B) and 1980-82 (third)..
Three proper names: Farró, "Curta" and Sala
Among the players who clearly marked a time at the Girona FC, apart from Mingu Balmanya, the following names should also be highlighted.
Fèlix Farró i Martí
He defended the colours of Girona FC from the year of its founding, in 1930, until 1946, almost always as the undisputed title holder (he exceeded 600 games with the white-and-white shirt). He arrived at the age of 17, coming from the Sub-19 of the Union Deportiva Gerona. He was a full-time sportsman and mirror for Girona fans. This defender, who had the chance to sign for Espanyol in the 1935-36 season, was paid at the gates of retirement one of the most impressive tributes remembered in the history of the Girona FC, with the presence, in Vista Alegre, of the very best players of Catalan Football. After disassociating himself from Girona, Farró still played some seasons in Palafrugell, Olot and Bisbalenc.
Isidre Sala
Isidre Sala, the only international Olympic Footballer coming from the Girona region. The former player of Figueres and Banyoles, Isidre Sala (Vilamalla, September 29, 1940) arrived in Girona in the 1963-64 season and remained until the 1975-76 campaign. An elegant and widespread central defender, whose qualities were clearly shown when 1968 he was given the opportunity to be part of the Spanish Olympic team in the Olympics held in Mexico. Sala was the object of a massive tribute on August 26, 1976, during which the Catalan Football Federation awarded him the Medal of Argent to the Sports Merit.
El 50è aniversari
El Girona FC, fundat el 25 de juliol de 1930, no va celebrar les noces de plata, però sí que la directiva va posar-hi tot de la seva part per programar un 50è aniversari digne de ser recordat durant molt de temps. El 9 d'agost del 1980, la Real Sociedad dels Arkonada, Zamora, López Ufarte, Satrústegui... va disputar –i guanyar (1-2)- l'11a edició del Trofeu Costa Brava (1,5 milions de pessetes de recaptació, quan la Real en cobrava 2). La visita per segon any consecutiu del Real Madrid, el 13 d'agost, en la 4a edició del Trofeu Immortal va servir per compensar el dèficit que havia deixat la visita de l'equip basc (5 milions de recaptació i el Madrid en percep 4,5). La rúbrica a les noces d'or del Girona FC la va posar la visita del FC Barcelona (victòria del Barça per 1-2 i guanys 1,5 milions per al club gironí). Amb motiu del cinquantenari, Montilivi va veure desfilar els millors equips de l'estat. El seguidor del Girona es va abocar amb l'equip omplint gairebé el camp en aquests tres partits estel·lars, i el club va aconseguir cobrir un pressupost paral·lel d'11 milions de pessetes (també va organitzar concerts, un d'ells amb Miguel Bosé).
Segurament, i coincidint amb els 50 anys del club, aquesta és l'última època en què es recorden grans entrades a Montilivi. L'equip, que jugava a tercera divisió, atresorava prou qualitat per despertar l'interès dels aficionats. L'onze tipus dels gironins el formaven Martínez Puig, Bou, Julià II, Sala II, Fàbregas, Garcia Castany, Morata, Arredondo, Julià I, Masferrer i Chaves.
De l'infern de preferent a les portes de segona A
Estem a la temporada 1981-82. Els problemes econòmics són greus –el deute global supera els 15 milions de pessetes- i, esportivament, a l'equip li espera una temporada plena d'entrebancs que acaba amb el descens a regional preferent. Des de la temporada 1933-34 el Girona no jugava a regional. Els traspassos de Julià II i Requena al Saragossa (3.850.000 pessetes) eviten que els números vermells es disparin, però el deute ja s'acosta als 19 milions de pessetes. Per fortuna, l'equip queda campió (amb Alfons Muñoz d'entrenador) i el mal tràngol de jugar a regional preferent només dura un any. Al Girona li esperen ara cinc temporades seguides a tercera divisió abans de celebrar un altre ascens, la temporada 1988- 89, a segona divisió B (l'any de Delfí Geli i amb Xavi Agustí d'entrenador). Si esportivament l'equip va creixent, econòmicament el club ha de fer equilibris i sembla instal·lat en una crisi permanent. La municipalització de Montilivi, el 1984, va ser un pedaç. Només va arreglar temporalment el problema. Dos anys més tard, el club tornava a acumular deutes considerables, però l'equip, de la mà de Xavi Agustí, en semblava aliè i funcionava, especialment en la temporada 1991/92 quan el tercer lloc a la lliga de segona B li va obrir de nou, per primera vegada en molt de temps, les portes de la segona A.
L'equip va començar malament la fase d'ascens –derrotes contra el Vila-real (1-2) i el Linense (2-0)- però es va refer amb tres victòries seguides –Linense (4-1), Vila-real (2-4) i Salamanca (1-0)- i va arribar a l'últim partit a l'Helmántico depenent d'ell mateix per pujar. Però no va poder ser: el Salamanca va guanyar per 1-0 i qui va pujar va ser el Vila-real. L'equip tipus estava format per Soldevila, Planagumà, Sagué, Roteta, Boada, Mercader, Darnés, Raúl, Juli, Corominas i Oliveras. Quan els jugadors van acabar la promoció, se'ls devien cinc mesos més primes, i el deute global del club superava ja els 30milions de pessetes.
Regeneració i estabilitat
Les temporades posteriors a la 1991/92 van ser difícils. En la 1992-93 i en la 1993-94, l'equip va evitar pels pèls el descens, tant esportiu (15è classificat les dues temporades) com burocràtic (els deutes als jugadors es van convertir en una amenaça real), però en la 1994-95, el Girona va defallir i a quatre jornades del final ja estava descendit matemàticament. Dues temporades després, l'equip va tocar fons amb el segon descens de tercera divisió de la seva història: aquesta vegada no va ser a preferent, perquè feia uns anys que s'havia creat la 1a catalana. Amb tres entrenadors diferents (Masferrer, Garcia Castany i Joan Riera) l'equip només va guanyar 6 dels 40 partits.
L'arribada de Pere Saguer a la presidència (1996-97) va frenar la tendència negativista del Girona, però hi havia un llarg camí a recórrer per treure el club de l'espiral negativa i recuperar, de mica en mica, la imatge i la credibilitat. Saguer , que ja havia estat president la temporada 1967-68, va evitar que el dèficit creixés. Les posteriors directives van tenir un paper complicat i van estar en tot moment pendents de trobar un equilibri econòmic i esportiu que feia molts anys que el Girona no aconseguia. La regeneració econòmica va convertir-se en una prioritat, però també ho era abandonar el pou de la 1a catalana. En la temporada 1999/2000 es va recuperar la tercera divisió, i, amb l'arribada del nou mil·lenni, el club va assolir el sanejament pràcticament total i va començar a mirar nous objectius, molt més ambiciosos.
El primer gran premi va arribar aviat, en la temporada 2002/03, en què el club va recuperar un lloc a la segona divisió B després d'haver fet una lligueta d'ascens excel·lent (cinc victòries i només una derrota). Va ser el segon ascens en cinc temporades i el retorn a una categoria que s'havia perdut la campanya 1994/95. La temporada 2003-2004 el club va mantenir la categoria però a la 2004-2005 va tornar a la tercera divisió, després de finalitzar la temporada en 17a. posició.
De Tercera a la divisió de plata
La següent campanya, amb Josep Gusó com a president, va suposar però l'inici de la trajectòria d'èxits que ha portat el club a la divisió de plata del futbol espanyol. Campions de tercera divisó la temporada 2005-2006, aconseguint l'ascens a Segona B la campanya següent. Un any més tard, a la temporada 2007-2008 va arribar l'ascens a la Segona Divisió A. Per aconseguir-ho es van superar dues eliminatòries contra el Barakaldo, primer, i el Ceuta, després, amb un estadi de Montilivi ple a vessar.
La dècada prodigiosaTemporada 2008/09: Després d'una meritòria primera volta en què semblava que s'aconseguiria la salvació amb tranquil·litat, el Girona FC va tenir una inèrcia perillosa en la segona volta, i a falta de 5 jornades per a la conclusió de la Lliga, amb l'equip a 5 punts del descens, l'entrenador Raúl Agné va ser destituït. Javi Salamero va prendre el relleu. El club va aconseguir la permanència a falta de tres partits per al final.Temporada 2009/10: Narcís Julià va substituir Cristóbal Parralo com a nou tècnic després d'un inici erràtic. El Girona va patir molt i va estar a punt de perdre la categoria. Un penal transformat per Kiko Ratón en el minut 94 de l'última jornada davant el Múrcia va fer que els gironins salvessin la categoria.Temporada 2010/11: El Girona FC va acabar en 11a posició de la classificació, amb 57 punts, arribant a estar 10 jornades sense conèixer la derrota.Temporada 2011/12: El club va ingressar 700.000 euros per la venda de Ranko Despotovic al Urawa Red Diamonds japonès. Després d'un inici de lliga complicat, l'amenaça del descens va tornar sobre Montilivi. Javier Salamero va rellevar Josu Uribe i l'equip va tornar a aconseguir la permanència a falta de dues jornades per al final.Temporada 2012/13: Amb l'objectiu d'aconseguir la permanència, Rubi, fins aleshores segon entrenador, es va fer càrrec de l'equip. El Girona va iniciar una magnífica arrencada i es va posar ja en la segona jornada en llocs de playoff. Va acabar la primera volta en segona posició, amb 38 punts. A la segona volta va mantenir la disputa amb AD Alcorcón, Vila-real CF, UD Las Palmas i UD Almeria per la segona plaça. En el playoff d'ascens va eliminar l'Alcorcón però en la definitiva eliminatòria va caure davant l'Almeria que acabaria pujant a Primera.Temporada 2013/14: El Girona, que acabava de presentar concursos de creditors, confia l'àrea esportiva a Ricardo Rodríguez, que estaria a la banqueta fins al 18 de desembre de 2013. El seu lloc el va ocupar Javi López. Amb ell la situació de l'equip no va millorar pel que la directiva, ja amb Francesc Rebled de president, en substitució de Joaquim Boadas, va optar per un altre canvi d'entrenador amb l'arribada de Pablo Machín. El tècnic sorià sí va ser el revulsiu esperat i va aconseguir portar el Girona a la permanència en l'última jornada, després de 23 setmanes consecutives en llocs de descens.Temporada 2014-2015. La millor temporada de la història recent del Girona FC. L’equip dirigit per Pablo Machín va fer un any extraordinari, de rècord: va finalitzar amb una xifra de punts estratosfèrica, 82, i va ser el visitant amb els millors números de la Lliga Adelante. Malgrat això es va haver de jugar l’ascens directe a Primera Divisió en l’últim partit, disputat a Montilivi, contra el Lugo. Però l’empat a un davant els gallecs va tancar les portes d’aquest ascens directe. Finalment, en el playoff, i contra el Zaragoza a La Romareda, es va aconseguir un excel·lent 0 a 3. A la tornada a Montilivi, els aragonesos van remuntar el marcador a un Girona encara molt afectat anímicament pel resultat de l'última jornada.La temporada 2015-2016 el Girona va jugar de nou la promoció d'ascens a la Primera Divisió. En la primera eliminatòria i amb el factor camp a favor es va enfrontar a doble partit contra el cinquè classificat, el Còrdoba CF. Les coses no van començar bé per als de Pablo Machín que en l'anada a l’Arcàngel van encaixar dos gols en 12 minuts. Un gol abans del descans va deixar oberta l'eliminatòria (2-1). Tarda de nervis en la tornada a Montilivi, ja que els andalusos van començar marcant. Dos gols del Girona van fer que el partit acabés en empat i s'hagués de jugar una pròrroga, en què els gironins van sortir beneficiats per marcar el tercer gol que els va donar el pas a la final (3-1). La final es va disputar el 12 de juny de 2016. En l'anada al Sadar la victòria va ser per al conjunt local per 2 a 1. La tornada, tres dies més tard a Montilivi, també va ser favorable a l'Osasuna (0-1) que frenava de nou el somni de l'ascens.Ascens històric
El 4 de juny de 2017 passarà a la història del Girona com el dia que, a punt de complir 87 anys, el club aconseguia l'ascens a la Primera divisió. Després de tres intents frustrats en els últims anys, Girona comptava amb un equip en l'elit del futbol espanyol. Un fet històric. Els homes de Pablo Machín, que gaudien d'un avantatge de cinc punts respecte al Getafe, tercer classificat, en tenien prou amb un empat en el partit decisiu davant el Reial Saragossa per assegurar la segona posició del campionat, que donava accés directe a la Lliga Santander. I així va ser. Un empat (0-0) que valia un ascens històric.
City Football Group i Girona Football Group
El 23 d'agost del 2017, el club va ser adquirit a parts iguals pel City Football Group i el Girona Football Group, de Pere Guardiola. El City Football Group és propietari del Manchester City FC, el New York City FC, Melbourne City, Montevideo City Torque, Yokohama Marinos, Sichuan Jiuniu FC, Mumbai City FC, Lommel SK i l'Estac Troyes AC.
Una de les primeres mesures per afrontar l'estrena a la màxima categoria va ser l'ampliació provisional de l'estadi amb dues graderies suplementàries, una a Gol Nord i una altra a Preferent, a més de renovar la il·luminació de l'estadi. El primer equip va passar a entrenar-se al PGA de Caldes de Malavella després de la construcció de dos camps entrenament amb les mesures exactes de Montilivi; una de gespa natural i l'altra de gespa híbrida.
Primera temporada a La Liga Santander
El Girona FC va acabar la seva primera temporada a LaLiga Santander en décima posició, amb 51 punts, superant en la classificació equips com el RCD Espanyol, l'Athletic Club o la Real Sociedad. En l'últim partit de la primera volta va aconseguir la primera goleada a Primera, 6-0 contra la UD Las Palmas i el primer Hat-Trick en la máxima categoria, signat per Michael Olunga el 13 de gener de 2018.En la temporada 2018-19 el Girona va accedir per primera vegada a quarts de final de la Copa del Rei després dels empats contra l'Atlètic de Madrid 1-1 a casa i 3-3 com a visitant. En quarts de final va ser eliminat pel Real Madrid 7-3 en el global de l'eliminatòria. El març va guanyar la seva primera Supercopa de Catalunya en imposar-se al FC Barcelona per 0-1 amb un gol de Cristhian Stuani. L'equip perdria la categoria enquedar 18ºè, amb 37 punts al final de la temporada regular, tornant a Segona divisió.
The next campaign, with Josep Gusó as president, was the beginning of the success story that led the club to the silver division of Spanish Football. Champions of the Third Division during the 2005-2006 season, they achieved promotion to Second B in the following campaign. And a year later, in the 2007-2008 season, followed the promotion to Second Division A. This was achieved with two eliminatories against Barakaldo, first, and later Ceuta, with a full Montilivi stadium!.
From the promotion to the present2008/09 season: After a commendable first round in which it seemed that salvation would be achieved with calmness, the Girona FC had a dangerous inertia in the second round, and only 5 days before the conclusion of The League, with the team 5 points behind, coach Raúl Agné was dismissed. Javi Salamero took over. The club achieved the permanence three games before the final.2009/10 season: Narcís Julià replaced Cristóbal Parralo as a new technician after an erratic start. Girona suffered a lot and was about to lose the category. A transformed penalty kick by Kiko Raton in minute 94 of the last day against Murcia helped the Girona to save the category.2010/11 Season: The Girona FC finished in 11th position of the classification, with 57 points, and did not know the defeat during 10 games.Season 2011/12: The club collected 700,000 euros for the sale of Ranko Despotovic to Urawa Red Diamonds Japanese. After a complicated league start, the threat of descent came back on Montilivi. Javier Salamero relieved Josu Uribe and the team regained their permanence two days before the final.2012/13 season: In order to achieve permanence, Rubi, until then second coach, took charge of the team. Girona started a magnificent start up and it was already on the second day in playoff positions. He finished the first round in second place, with 38 points. In the second round he maintained the dispute with AD Alcorcón, Villarreal CF, UD Las Palmas and UD Almería for the second place. In the ascent playoff they eliminated the Alcorcón but in the definitive eliminatory they lost against Almería that was promoted to the First.2013/14 season: Girona, which had just presented creditors' contests, entrusted the sports area to Ricardo Rodríguez, who would be on the bench until December 18, 2013. His position was occupied by Javi López. With him the situation of the team did not improve because the board, with Francesc Rebled as president, replacing Joaquim Boadas, opted for another change of coach with the arrival of Pablo Machín. The technician from Soria was the expected revulsion and managed to bring Girona to permanence on the final day, after 23 consecutive weeks of descent.2014-2015 season. The best season in the recent history of Girona FC. The team led by Pablo Machín made an extraordinary year of records: they finished with stratospheric 82 points, and were the visitors of the Adelante League with the best numbers. In spite of this, the direct promotion to the First Division had to be played in the last game, played in Montilivi, against Lugo. But the tie against the Galicians closed the doors of this direct promotion. Finally, in the playoff against Zaragoza in La Romareda, an excellent 0 to 3 was achieved. On the return to Montilivi, the Aragoneses overtook the scoring in a Girona that was still very emotionally affected by the result of the last day.In the 2015-2016 season, Girona once again played in the promotion to the First Division. In the first round and with the field factor in favor, they faced a double match against the fifth-placed team, Córdoba CF. Things did not start well for Pablo Machín, who scored two goals in 12 minutes in the first leg of the Archangel. A goal before the break left the tie open (2-1). Nervous afternoon on the way back to Montilivi, as the Andalusians started scoring. Two goals from Girona ended the match in a draw and an extra time had to be played, in which Girona benefited from scoring the third goal that gave them the lead in the final (3-1). The final was played on June 12, 2016. In the first leg at Sadar the victory was for the local team by 2 to 1. The return, three days later in Montilivi, was also favorable to Osasuna ( 0-1) which restrained the dream of ascension again.Historic Rise
June 4, 2017 will go down in Girona's history as the day when, at the age of 87, the club was promoted to the First Division. After three frustrated attempts in recent years, Girona had a team in the elite of Spanish football. A historical fact. Pablo Machín's men, who had a five-point lead over third-placed Getafe, had a draw in the decisive match against Real Zaragoza to secure second place in the league, which gave them direct access to the league. Santander League. And so it was. A draw (0-0) that was worth a historic promotion
City Football Group and Girona Football GroupOn August 23, 2017, the club was acquired in equal parts by the City Football Group and the Girona Football Group, by Pere Guardiola. City Football Group owns Manchester City FC, New York City FC, Melbourne City, Montevideo City Torque, Yokohama Marinos, Sichuan Jiuniu FC, Mumbai City FC, Lommel SK and Estac Troyes AC.
One of the first measures to face the premiere in the highest category was the temporary expansion of the stadium with two additional stands, one in Gol Nord and another in Preferente, in addition to renewing the lighting of the stage. The first team went on to train at the PGA in Caldes de Malavella after the construction of two training camps with the exact measurements of Montilivi; one of natural grass and the other of hybrid grass.
First stage in La Liga Santander
Girona FC finished its first season in LaLiga Santander in tenth position, with 51 points, beating teams like RCD Espanyol, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad in the standings. In the last game of the first round he got his first win in the First Division, 6-0 against UD Las Palmas and the first Hat-Trick in the top category, achieved by Michael Olunga on January 13, 2018.
In the 2018-19 season, Girona reached the Copa del Rey quarterfinals for the first time after drawing 1-1 at home and 3-3 away against Atlético de Madrid. In the quarterfinals it was eliminated by Real Madrid 7-3 on aggregate. In March he won his first Supercopa de Catalunya by beating FC Barcelona 0-1 with a goal from Cristhian Stuani. The equipment would lose the category when being 18º, with 37 points at the end of the regular season, returning to Second division.
Marcelo Claure
In August 2020, the Bolivian-American businessman Marcelo Claure bought a shareholding package of Pere Guardiola's Girona Football Group. With this transaction, the City Football Group became the main shareholder of the Club with 47% of the shares, Claure had 35% and Girona Football Group 16%. Claure is also the owner of Club Bolívar, the most important in his country.
Return to second
In the first season back to second, he finished in fifth position, qualifying for the promotion play-offs. They managed to defeat Almería CF 1-0 at home and 1-2 away. However, they were eliminated by Elche CF with 0-0 in the first leg and losing 0-1 at home in the 96th minute.
In the 2020/21 season, the team once again entered the play-offs for promotion to the first division after finishing the regular season in fifth position. In the semi-finals they were paired again with Almería CF who won 0-2 away and drew 0-0 at home. Their fourth final was played against Rayo Vallecano, winning in Vallecas 1-2 and losing at home 0-2, which left the team one more season in the silver division.
Second stage in La Liga Santander
On June 19, 2022, Girona returned to the first division (it was sixth in the Smartbank League) by eliminating CD Tenerife 0-0 (first leg) and 1-3 (return) in the promotion play-off final and 0-1 (first leg) and 0-2 (return) against SD Eibar in the semifinal of play-off.