The next campaign, with Josep Gusó as president, was the beginning of the success story that led the club to the silver division of Spanish Football. Champions of the Third Division during the 2005-2006 season, they achieved promotion to Second B in the following campaign. And a year later, in the 2007-2008 season, followed the promotion to Second Division A. This was achieved with two eliminatories against Barakaldo, first, and later Ceuta, with a full Montilivi stadium!.

From the promotion to the present2008/09 season: After a commendable first round in which it seemed that salvation would be achieved with calmness, the Girona FC had a dangerous inertia in the second round, and only 5 days before the conclusion of The League, with the team 5 points behind, coach Raúl Agné was dismissed. Javi Salamero took over. The club achieved the permanence three games before the final.2009/10 season: Narcís Julià replaced Cristóbal Parralo as a new technician after an erratic start. Girona suffered a lot and was about to lose the category. A transformed penalty kick by Kiko Raton in minute 94 of the last day against Murcia helped the Girona to save the category.2010/11 Season: The Girona FC finished in 11th position of the classification, with 57 points, and did not know the defeat during 10 games.Season 2011/12: The club collected 700,000 euros for the sale of Ranko Despotovic to Urawa Red Diamonds Japanese. After a complicated league start, the threat of descent came back on Montilivi. Javier Salamero relieved Josu Uribe and the team regained their permanence two days before the final.2012/13 season: In order to achieve permanence, Rubi, until then second coach, took charge of the team. Girona started a magnificent start up and it was already on the second day in playoff positions. He finished the first round in second place, with 38 points. In the second round he maintained the dispute with AD Alcorcón, Villarreal CF, UD Las Palmas and UD Almería for the second place. In the ascent playoff they eliminated the Alcorcón but in the definitive eliminatory they lost against Almería that was promoted to the First.2013/14 season: Girona, which had just presented creditors' contests, entrusted the sports area to Ricardo Rodríguez, who would be on the bench until December 18, 2013. His position was occupied by Javi López. With him the situation of the team did not improve because the board, with Francesc Rebled as president, replacing Joaquim Boadas, opted for another change of coach with the arrival of Pablo Machín. The technician from Soria was the expected revulsion and managed to bring Girona to permanence on the final day, after 23 consecutive weeks of descent.2014-2015 season. The best season in the recent history of Girona FC. The team led by Pablo Machín made an extraordinary year of records: they finished with stratospheric 82 points, and were the visitors of the Adelante League with the best numbers. In spite of this, the direct promotion to the First Division had to be played in the last game, played in Montilivi, against Lugo. But the tie against the Galicians closed the doors of this direct promotion. Finally, in the playoff against Zaragoza in La Romareda, an excellent 0 to 3 was achieved. On the return to Montilivi, the Aragoneses overtook the scoring in a Girona that was still very emotionally affected by the result of the last day.In the 2015-2016 season, Girona once again played in the promotion to the First Division. In the first round and with the field factor in favor, they faced a double match against the fifth-placed team, Córdoba CF. Things did not start well for Pablo Machín, who scored two goals in 12 minutes in the first leg of the Archangel. A goal before the break left the tie open (2-1). Nervous afternoon on the way back to Montilivi, as the Andalusians started scoring. Two goals from Girona ended the match in a draw and an extra time had to be played, in which Girona benefited from scoring the third goal that gave them the lead in the final (3-1). The final was played on June 12, 2016. In the first leg at Sadar the victory was for the local team by 2 to 1. The return, three days later in Montilivi, was also favorable to Osasuna ( 0-1) which restrained the dream of ascension again.Historic Rise

June 4, 2017 will go down in Girona's history as the day when, at the age of 87, the club was promoted to the First Division. After three frustrated attempts in recent years, Girona had a team in the elite of Spanish football. A historical fact. Pablo Machín's men, who had a five-point lead over third-placed Getafe, had a draw in the decisive match against Real Zaragoza to secure second place in the league, which gave them direct access to the league. Santander League. And so it was. A draw (0-0) that was worth a historic promotion

City Football Group and Girona Football GroupOn August 23, 2017, the club was acquired in equal parts by the City Football Group and the Girona Football Group, by Pere Guardiola. City Football Group owns Manchester City FC, New York City FC, Melbourne City, Montevideo City Torque, Yokohama Marinos, Sichuan Jiuniu FC, Mumbai City FC, Lommel SK and Estac Troyes AC.

One of the first measures to face the premiere in the highest category was the temporary expansion of the stadium with two additional stands, one in Gol Nord and another in Preferente, in addition to renewing the lighting of the stage. The first team went on to train at the PGA in Caldes de Malavella after the construction of two training camps with the exact measurements of Montilivi; one of natural grass and the other of hybrid grass.

First stage in La Liga Santander

Girona FC finished its first season in LaLiga Santander in tenth position, with 51 points, beating teams like RCD Espanyol, Athletic Club and Real Sociedad in the standings. In the last game of the first round he got his first win in the First Division, 6-0 against UD Las Palmas and the first Hat-Trick in the top category, achieved by Michael Olunga on January 13, 2018.

In the 2018-19 season, Girona reached the Copa del Rey quarterfinals for the first time after drawing 1-1 at home and 3-3 away against Atlético de Madrid. In the quarterfinals it was eliminated by Real Madrid 7-3 on aggregate. In March he won his first Supercopa de Catalunya by beating FC Barcelona 0-1 with a goal from Cristhian Stuani. The equipment would lose the category when being 18º, with 37 points at the end of the regular season, returning to Second division.

Marcelo Claure

In August 2020, the Bolivian-American businessman Marcelo Claure bought a shareholding package of Pere Guardiola's Girona Football Group. With this transaction, the City Football Group became the main shareholder of the Club with 47% of the shares, Claure had 35% and Girona Football Group 16%. Claure is also the owner of Club Bolívar, the most important in his country.

Return to second

In the first season back to second, he finished in fifth position, qualifying for the promotion play-offs. They managed to defeat Almería CF 1-0 at home and 1-2 away. However, they were eliminated by Elche CF with 0-0 in the first leg and losing 0-1 at home in the 96th minute.

In the 2020/21 season, the team once again entered the play-offs for promotion to the first division after finishing the regular season in fifth position. In the semi-finals they were paired again with Almería CF who won 0-2 away and drew 0-0 at home. Their fourth final was played against Rayo Vallecano, winning in Vallecas 1-2 and losing at home 0-2, which left the team one more season in the silver division.

Second stage in La Liga Santander

On June 19, 2022, Girona returned to the first division (it was sixth in the Smartbank League) by eliminating CD Tenerife 0-0 (first leg) and 1-3 (return) in the promotion play-off final and 0-1 (first leg) and 0-2 (return) against SD Eibar in the semifinal of play-off.