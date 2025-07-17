Ingo Bank joined City Football Group as Chief Financial Officer in May 2023, bringing with him extensive global finance leadership experience across diverse industries.

Prior to joining CFG, Ingo served as CFO at OSRAM, a publicly listed semiconductor and lighting company, and at PAREXEL, a NASDAQ-listed pharmaceutical services provider in the United States. Earlier in his career, he spent 18 years at Royal Philips, where he held several senior global finance roles. These included Chief Audit Executive, CFO of Philips' LCD business in Japan and China, and CFO of the global Philips Lamps division. His final position at Philips was as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Philips Healthcare, based in the United States.

Before his tenure at Philips, Ingo held various roles in the German banking industry, laying the foundation for his extensive financial expertise.

A native of Germany, Ingo holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Witten-Herdecke, Germany, and is a Registered Controller through the University of Amsterdam/Maastricht, The Netherlands.