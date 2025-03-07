Junta General d'Accionistes 2024
Resolutions adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Girona Futbol Club, SAD, held in Girona on December 18, 2024.
- The approval of the annual accounts corresponding to the 2023/2024 season and the financial year closed on June 30, 2024, is agreed upon (balance sheet, profit and loss account, statement of changes in net equity, explanatory report, management report, proposal for result allocation, and audit report).
- The approval of the application of the result for the 2023/2024 season, corresponding to the financial year closed on June 30, 2024, is agreed upon.
- The approval of the budget for the 2024/2025 season is agreed upon.
- The approval of the corporate management, all related to the financial year closed on June 30, 2024, is agreed upon.
- The delegation to the administrative body of the necessary powers to amend and execute the resolutions adopted at the general meeting, as well as to proceed with their formalization before a notary and registration in the Commercial Registry, is agreed upon.
|ANNUAL ACCOUNTS OF GIRONA FC SAD (SEASON 2023-2024)
Last accounting filing: 2023/2024
Filing date: 17/01/2025
Date of submission to the Professional Football League of the 2023/2024 Annual Accounts and other economic-financial information: 08/11/2024
Date of submission to the Higher Sports Council of the 2023/2024 Annual Accounts: 29/01/2025