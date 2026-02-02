Junta General d'Accionistes 2024

Resolutions adopted at the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Girona Futbol Club, SAD, held in Girona on 18 December 2025.

The annual accounts for the 2024/2025 season and the financial year ending June 30, 2025 (balance sheet, profit and loss account, statement of changes in equity, explanatory notes, management report, proposed allocation of profit, and audit report) were approved.

The allocation of profit for the 2024/2025 season, corresponding to the financial year ending June 30, 2025, was approved.

The approval of the budget for the 2025/2026 season is agreed upon.

The approval of the company's management is agreed upon, all of which refers to the financial year ending June 30, 2025.

It is agreed to extend the appointment of the auditors, ADN Gafisa Barcelona Auditors, SLP, for a maximum period of three sporting seasons (2025/2026, 2026/2027, and 2027/2028).