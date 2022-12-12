Marcelo Claure is a globally recognized entrepreneur and investor, known for his transformative impact across industries. He is the Founder and CEO of Claure Group, a multi-billion-dollar global investment firm deploying proprietary capital across AI & technology, climate & energy transition, and lifestyle & entertainment. Claure Group invests directly in companies and through leading investment funds.

Notable investments include T-Mobile, the world’s most valuable telecommunications company, where Claure is the largest individual shareholder; SHEIN, the fastest growing global on-demand fashion company, where Claure serves as Group Vice Chairman; and Bicycle Capital, Latin America’s premier growth equity fund, where Claure serves as Executive Chairman.

Claure’s investments reflect his passion for sports as well. He played a pivotal role in expanding Major League Soccer when he founded Inter Miami CF. Today, he owns Club Bolivar, Bolivia’s largest professional soccer team, and co-owns Girona FC. Additionally, he owns Team Brazil, which competes in the E1 series, the first and only electric race boat championship.

Claure is also at the forefront of AI through his role as co-chair of Harvard University’s Digital Data Design (D^3) AI Institute, which focuses on how AI will shape the future of business and society.

Claure holds a B.S. in Economics and Finance from Bentley University, and honorary Doctorates from Bentley University and Babson College. He also is an Executive Fellow at Harvard Business School.