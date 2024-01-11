Marlex
Marlex will be the partner of Girona FC for the next three seasons. For Marlex, this alliance represents more than a simple territorial connection, it is a link between our philosophy and the values that Girona FC represents.
About Marlex
Marlex is a leading Human Resources company specialized in Talent Research.
We have more than 25 years of experience in the sector and a wide network of offices in the territory, positioning us as one of the 5 leading firms in the country and one of the fastest growing in recent years.
We share a journey with more than 5,000 companies that trust our services and specialized equipment.
Talent Provider:
At Marlex we select professionals whose eyes shine. We believe that the key in the search for talent is to go beyond a resume and identify people who shine for their attitude, their passion and their commitment to the project. Values and team spirit that are also transmitted by all the members of Girona FC and that allow the club to compete at the highest level.