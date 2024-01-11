Marlex will be the partner of Girona FC for the next three seasons. For Marlex, this alliance represents more than a simple territorial connection, it is a link between our philosophy and the values ​​that Girona FC represents.



About Marlex



Marlex is a leading Human Resources company specialized in Talent Research.

We have more than 25 years of experience in the sector and a wide network of offices in the territory, positioning us as one of the 5 leading firms in the country and one of the fastest growing in recent years.

We share a journey with more than 5,000 companies that trust our services and specialized equipment.



Talent Provider:



At Marlex we select professionals whose eyes shine. We believe that the key in the search for talent is to go beyond a resume and identify people who shine for their attitude, their passion and their commitment to the project. Values ​​and team spirit that are also transmitted by all the members of Girona FC and that allow the club to compete at the highest level.