We welcome a new member of our red and white family. Welcome, SISA!

SISA is a funny fly who lives at Mosquilivi, and she is going to be around the stadium cheering for our team, playing with the fans and annoying those who don’t cheer for the team. hehe

Flies are closely linked to the history of the city of Girona and the Saint Narcís legend too. It represents the defence of the city and the hope that, even after losing a battle, war can still win the war. Sisa is humble, restless, a teamplayer and a fighter when defending the city and the team, characteristics of Girona FC which are very well represented with her.

According to medieval chronicles, at 1286, while Girona was besieged by French troops, a group of french soldiers entered in Sant Feliu’s Church with the intention of destroying the bishop’s tomb. After doing that, large flies came out of his body and they attacked the French soldiers and their horses, causing many deaths and making them run away from the city. The fly of Sant Narcís represents this defence of the city and the fighting spirit, even if everything seems lost.