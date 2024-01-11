Girona FC and MGC Mutua have signed a sponsorship agreement through which the insurance company will be a premium sponsor of the Club and its official health insurer for the next three seasons, until the end of the 2025/2026 season. The agreement aims to reinforce the commitment and support of the Catalan insurer with the Club and all its fans.

For MGC Mutua, sports sponsorship is a strategic communication tool that helps disseminate values ​​that the entity shares with the practice of sports such as trust, effort and commitment. Through sponsorship, the insurance company wants to promote the practice of sport and its benefits for health and disease prevention, in line with its mission as a health insurer.



About MGC Mutua

MGC Mutua is an insurance company specialized in healthcare with more than forty years of experience and one of the most recognized quality standards in the sector. It is positioned as a proactive voice in the health insurance sector, defending quality care and innovation in an increasingly digitalized world. The entity has distinguished itself by a series of values ​​that completely differentiate it from commercial companies, allocating the profits obtained to the expansion and improvement of the coverage and services it offers to its mutual members. Over four decades it has managed to be the mutual entity most valued by doctors working in the insurance sector.