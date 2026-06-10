50% discount on 2026–2027 season tickets

Girona FC is launching its season ticket campaign for the 2026/27 season with significant price reductions of up to 50% in 95% of cases. The initiative is part of the club’s commitment to making it easier for fans to attend matches at Montilivi and to strengthen its bond with its fan base, which currently includes 9,800 season ticket holders.

The new prices set the adult season ticket for the Gol Stand starting at 165 euros, for the Preferente Stand starting at 250 euros, and for the Tribuna Stand —where the discount is 35%—starting at 515 euros. As for other stands, the fan and family section will be priced at 125 euros.

What the season ticket includes

The 2026/27 season ticket includes access to the 21 LaLiga Hypermotion matches that Girona FC will play at the Montilivi Stadium, as well as the Copa del Rey matches played at home up to the quarterfinals, except for matches where the opponents may be FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, or Atlético de Madrid.

Season ticket holders will have the card in both physical and digital formats through the Club's official app. Additionally, the card can be integrated into Wallet/NFC, allowing for faster access to the stadium on match days.

Removal of the South Goal Temporary Stand

For the new season, the Club will remove the South Goal temporary stand but will maintain the temporary stands in the Preferente and North Goal Upper sections, thanks to the collaboration of Nüssli, the Club's official provider, who has supported Girona based on years of partnership.

This action will involve relocating season ticket holders who have their seats in this area, who will be able to choose a new location between June 15 and June 21 through the Member Area.

New memberships and waiting list

The Club will manage new memberships starting July 6 through the waiting list. Members interested in obtaining a season ticket must register before July 5. Subsequently, they will be able to formalize their membership and select their seat — primarily in the North Goal Upper section — through the Member Area.

Seat changes

During the season, season ticket holders will be able to request seat changes through the form available in the Member Area. The Club will review each request individually and make the change whenever possible, without the request implying an automatic guarantee.

Key campaign dates

Season ticket management: June 10 to June 14

Relocation of South Goal affected members: June 15 to June 21

Installment payment: June 22 to June 24

Direct debit: July 1

Waiting list: until July 5

New memberships: starting July 6

More information at www.gironafc.cat/abonaments