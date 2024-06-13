Agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for Aleix Garcia

Girona FC has reached an agreement with Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the transfer of Aleix Garcia to the German club. This closes the second stage in Montilivi of the player from Terres de l'Ebre, who will turn 27 this month. Since his arrival, the midfielder from Ulldecona has played 172 games for Girona in a total of 5 seasons. In this time he has scored 8 goals, distributed 21 assists and has been the protagonist of the second promotion to the First Division and the historic European qualification.

Aleix Garcia arrived in Girona the summer of 2017 playing two seasons on loan from Manchester City. After spending time in Belgium and Romania, in the summer of 2021 he returned to Girona, already as a free agent, coming from SD Eibar. His progression during this time has been outstanding being one of the pillars of the team that has qualified in third place and obtained the ticket for the next Champions League.

The Club thanks Aleix for the commitment, effort, dedication and professionalism shown during the time he has been in Girona and wishes him good luck in his professional future.

Best of luck, Aleix!