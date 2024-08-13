Arnau Martínez, until 2027

Arnau Martínez will continue for another two seasons as a red and white player. Club and player have agreed to extend the Premià defender's contract until June 2027, two years to be added to the current one in force.

The defender, who turned 21 in April, arrived at Girona in the summer of 2018 to join the Cadete A side. He went through the ranks very quickly within the structure of the Girona FC Academy until on 17 December 2020, at just 17 years of age, he made his debut with the red and white first team in a Copa del Rey match against Gimnastica Segoviana. On 9 May 2021, he scored his first professional goal against UD Logroñés, but perhaps the most memorable was on 19 June 2022, the third in Girona FC's victory in the final of the play-off for promotion to the Primera Division against CD Tenerife. In total, Arnau Martínez has played 123 games for Girona, 54 of them in the Primera Division, and has scored 6 goals, half of them in the top flight.