Bittersweet draw for Girona B

The Girona B team earned a point at the Municipal de Vidreres in an intense and hard-fought match against Reus, which ended in a draw (1-1) after a cruel finish for the Girona side. The red-and-whites saw their victory slip away in the last action of the match, after having done the hardest part when the three points seemed within reach.

The Girona reserve team controlled the game for much of the match, showing character against one of the toughest opponents in the group. After a balanced and goalless first half, Girona B stepped up in the second half. The home team's persistence paid off in the 81st minute when Javi González, on his debut as a Girona player, surprised the opposing goalkeeper with a shot from beyond midfield to put Girona ahead and ignite joy in the stands. The goal seemed to definitively tilt the match in favor of the home team.

When everything pointed to the three points staying at home, Reus found the equalizer in added time. In the 94th minute, Lluís Recasens capitalized on one of the visitors' last chances to secure the final 1-1, leaving Girona B without the big reward.

Despite the draw, the Girona reserve team left a good impression, showing they had the potential to win the match and competing on equal terms against tough opponents. A point gained, but it leaves the feeling that Girona B deserved more.

Quique Álvarez's team will aim to make the most of the point next Sunday, the 8th, at 6:00 PM when they visit Sant Andreu at the Narcís Sala stadium.