Responsiveness

Villarreal 2-2 Girona Girona got a valuable point at La Cerámica. Míchel's men went from strength to strength, and despite being two goals behind on the scoreboard, they pulled on their pride to level the scoreboard with two goals from Van de Beek and Krejci in the last minute. The Red and Whites extended their good momentum in the league with a draw at a difficult ground, making it ten out of the last twelve in the domestic competition and moving up to seventh place with 22 points. They are going through the best moment of the season and are facing a very demanding week with a Cup match against Logroñés and the visits of Real Madrid and Liverpool at Montilivi.

Stranded in the first half Bryan Gil demanded a save from the goalkeeper in the first minute, recovering near the front of the field and shooting a strong and low shot close to the near post. The team did not start off comfortably and saw how the locals took control of the game and also of the scoreboard from the twentieth minute onwards. Baena won the back line, crossed to the far post and, although Yeremy Pino's header hit the woodwork, Barry was attentive to collect the rejection and score. Girona responded with a timid shot from Danjuma and a shot from Miguel inside the area that was deflected by Conde, but again the locals struck again on the verge of the break with a goal from Baena, who found the top corner with a powerful shot.

Van de Beek and Krejci draw the reaction Despite the difficult context, Girona did not lose face to the game and found the reaction in the restart. Stuani and Abel opened the way with a double clear shot that ended ara cóner, and precisely in the subsequent corner service, Van de Beek has collected the second action and managed to cut distances with a shot from the front. With a minute to go, the referee disallowed for offside Stuani's equalizer, who had received from Portu and scored at the near post, but despite the blow, the Girona players did not stop believing, and in the last play Krejci hit a ball from outside the area and equalized the score with a great goal.