Controls to avoid ticket resale

Girona FC will intensify controls to prevent the resale of tickets for the Girona-Feyenoord match next Wednesday. The Club has already detected this practice in recent days on various platforms and will increase surveillance at the stadium entrances on match day.

Tickets for this match are nominal and non-transferable, so there will be checks at all entrances to Montilivi. Girona FC reminds that any misuse, falsification or resale of tickets may be subject to a sanction of up to two years' ban on access to the stadium.

In addition, for security reasons, fans entering through Gate 1 (Preferente) will have to enter from the north side of carrer Universidtat, as there will be no access from the roundabout in front of the Faculty of Science to Gate 2 (in front of the Visiting Sector).