Unsuccessful

Mallorca 2-1 Girona

The team stumbled at Son Moix, which has not been able to find its best version and has come up against a solid and effective Mallorca in attack, which has defended the advantage with a lot of order. Míchel's team got the game back on track with an early goal by Van de Beek, who took advantage of a rejection inside the area to score a precise shot that beat Greif. The home side equalized a few minutes later with a perfect counter-attack that Larin finished inside the box. Despite the equalizer, the Red and Whites were down to one more on the half-hour mark after a reckless tackle by Muriqi on Bryan Gil, which cost him a red card.

Míchel's team became diluted as the minutes went by and it was difficult for them to threaten a comfortable Mallorca on the pitch. A misunderstanding between Juanpe and Gazzaniga allowed Larin to score the second on the way back from the changing rooms, and the Balearics have planted a wall in the area and have denied any option to a Girona that has not been successful in their offensive attempts. Despite trying to put balls into the area, they were unable to finish any of them with real danger and ended up conceding. On Friday, the Red and Whites will have another opportunity at the stadium against Valladolid to close the year with a good feeling in front of the fans.