Delfí Geli: "Welcome Alejandro. I'm sure you will help us to make Girona bigger. You have a great future here and you will help us to be better".

Quique Cárcel: "Alejandro is a versatile player, with good ball control and mentality. He is very young and I am convinced that he will grow a lot".

"The Champions League is a big challenge but we have our feet on the ground. The first big objective is to stay in the first division for many years. The second is to play good football".

Alejandro Francés: "I want to thank Girona for their confidence. I am very happy and excited. Being here can be very good for me. I am in the elite".

"I can play in all defensive positions. I have the ability to press high".

"Girona is growing a lot and I want to grow with them".

"It's the first time I've left home and the more experienced players have welcomed me very well. Michel asks me to be present with the ball, to be calm".

"I didn't expect to play in the Champions League at my age. I'm very excited. It will help me to mature"