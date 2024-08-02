Girona FC and PUMA present the away kit for the 2024-2025 season

Girona FC and PUMA officially present the away kit for the 2024/2025 season.

A senyera that crosses the front of the shirt from left to right is, without a doubt, the element that distinguishes the Club's away kit for the 2024-2025 season. With this symbol we want to express our commitment to the territory and to the values we share: teamwork, solidarity, respect, non-conformity, integration... Catalanness but also globality.

In navy blue, the shirt also stands out for its red trim on the collar and sleeves. As for the shorts and socks, they are the same navy blue as the shirt.

The shirt is made from 100% recycled material and features Puma's Dry Cell technology, which, thanks to its highly functional materials, wicks sweat away from the skin and keeps the athlete dry and comfortable.

This kit for the 2024/2025 season is available in the online shop https://botiga.gironafc.cat/ in the official Girona FC shops (Rambla and Montilivi) as well as in all PUMA shops, sports shops and puma.com from today.

