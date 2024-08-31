"We have taken a step forward. This year we only have two players on loan, Danjuma and Bryan. And having young players on loan is very good"

"We have a very good squad for the way we do things. They can all play in two or three positions. Now it's up to us to build a team. That everyone has the same collective mentality that is the goal"

"I hope that the team, as quickly as possible, will be at its best. And we are close to the team being connected"

"Sevilla's new coach is committed to having the ball. They have played good games. With players with a lot of quality in verticality, one on one.... His idea is still a work in progress but it will be a complicated and difficult match"

"The system is not important to me. It's the way we do things"

"Danjuma gives us verticality and versatility because he can play in different positions. And he is a top goal scorer"

"We have done things very well. The Club is in a great phase of growth. It has always taken steps forward and I am also part of this"