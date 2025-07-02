“ELEGANCE AT PLAY”; the 2025-2026 home kit is presented

Girona FC and PUMA present the home kit for the 2025/26 season, a shirt that recovers the traditional red and white vertical stripes as a symbol of identity and belonging. After a 2024/25 season full of challenges, the team is preparing to look to the future with determination, carrying the "Orgull Gironí" as its flag.

The new design highlights the usual colours: the vertical red stripes with white playing a more prominent role, a classic polo neck and black details that add a touch of distinction and, on the front, the main sponsor, Etihad Airways. On the back, the detail of the flag and on it "Orgull Gironí"’ (G) that reinforces the link between Club, territory and fans. The uniform is completed with red shorts and red socks with black details, recovering an iconic image that connects with the Club's history.

Sustainable material

PUMA uses RE:FIBRE technology in the T-shirt and this means that the garments are made from 95% recycled polyester from textile waste and other polyester waste materials. It also allows the material to be recycled several times without any loss of quality. This waste material is transformed into new textiles through innovative processes such as chemical or thermo-mechanical recycling.

The red and white shirt also features Dry Cell technology which, thanks to highly functional materials, wicks sweat away from the skin and keeps the player dry and comfortable.

A shirt to get excited about

This shirt represents the spirit of those who never give up, who continue to support the team every day. Girona is a way of living football and with this new kit, the Club and PUMA invite the fans to continue dreaming together, with our sights set on new challenges and with the conviction that the "Orgull Gironí"’ drives us.

Where to buy it

The home kit for the 2025/2026 season is available exclusively at the online shop https://botiga.gironafc.cat/ and at the official Girona FC shops (Rambla and Montilivi stadium) on 2 July and in all PUMA shops, sports shops and www.puma.com from 3 July.