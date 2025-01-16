Girona, unbeaten in first home game of the year for the last decade

The first game of the year at Montilivi has been synonymous with joy in the last decade. Girona FC has been scoring points at home for the first time in eleven seasons, and wants to continue doing so next season against Sevilla. In total, since they were beaten by Almeria in 2013 (0-1), there have been seven wins and four draws, with three consecutive victories since 2020. Some of them, as memorable as the one last season against Atlético de Madrid (4-3), with a goal in the last minute by Iván Martín, or the second biggest win in the Club's history against Las Palmas in the season of their debut in the First Division (6-0). All of them have been in the league, except for the 2022 match, which was in the Copa del Rei and, in addition, the white-and-green team have kept a clean sheet in more than half of the encounters, up to six, and have always scored a goal since 2015 and 2021. Stuani has become the top scorer in the first home games of the year, having scored five goals in four different games. He is followed by Portu with two in two games, the only one besides the captain who has managed to repeat.

ALL THE RESULTS OF THE FIRST GAMES OF THE YEAR AT MONTILIVI IN THE LAST DECADE:

2024: Girona 4-3 Atlético de Madrid (Valery, Savinho, Blind and Iván Martín)

2023: Girona 2-1 Sevilla (Stuani and Yangel Herrera)

2022: Girona 1-0 Osasuna (Juncà)

2021: Girona 0-0 Sabadell

2020: Girona 3-1 Extremadura (x2 Stuani and Aday)

2019: Girona 1-1 Alavés (Stuani)

2018: Girona 6-0 Las Palmas (x3 Olunga, Borja, Stuani and Portu)

2017: Cordoba 2-0 (Sandaza and Portu)

2016: Girona 1-0 Valladolid (Jairo Morillas)

2015 Girona 0-0 Mallorca

2014: Girona 1-1 Ponferradina (Felipe Sanchón)