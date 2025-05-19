Escapes at the last minute

Real Sociedad 3-2 Girona

A point escapes from Donostia. Girona competed well in a demanding scenario and maintained the good sensations that have accompanied them in recent weeks, but were unable to get a positive result against Real Sociedad, who scored the winning goal in stoppage time. With the peace of mind of having secured their continuity in the First Division for one more season, Míchel's team managed to stand up to a frenetic start.

Pablo Marín gave the home side the lead after five minutes with a header from a corner, and just before that Vlad had already made a fine save on his debut day. Oyarzabal missed the second just after, and in the reply, Stuani scored the equalizer from close range from a cross by Asprilla. A penalty on Kubo midway through the first half, however, allowed Oyarzabal to put his team back in front with a subtle shot. The team continued to try and Tsygankov had another chance to equalize from Asprilla's cross, while Real Sociedad also had a chance with Kubo's shot from outside the area. The clearest chance fell to Iván Martín, who missed a one-on-one with Remiro.

Portu, in the final stretch of the second half, equalized the score by solving a vertical attack of the Girona players, but Mariezkurrena ended up giving the definitive victory to his team with a powerful cross shot inside the area in stoppage time. Next week, Míchel's team will bid farewell to the season at Montilivi, hosting Atlético de Madrid.