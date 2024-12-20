DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with Girona FC as Main Partner for First Team’s Training Kit

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has joined forces with Girona FC to be the main partner for the club’s first team training kit over two years with the opportunity to extend.

This partnership will see the Experience Abu Dhabi its logo prominently displayed on the front of the La Liga club’s first team's training wear and pre-match shirt, showcasing the destination to global audiences, as well as the fans in the stadium.

H.E. Nouf Mohamed Al-Bushlaibi, Executive Director of the Strategic Marketing & Communications Sector at DCT said: "With a legacy nearing a century, Girona FC is a club that has a rich history, passionate fanbase, and global appeal, making them a perfect partner for Experience Abu Dhabi. Through this partnership, we are raising awareness of Abu Dhabi’s unique culture and diverse tourism experiences to hundreds of millions of La Liga viewers worldwide, inviting them to discover a destination like no other."

Delfí Geli, President of Girona FC, said: “This agreement strengthens the Club's sporting and business endeavours, and we are grateful for Experience Abu Dhabi’s trust. This association symbolises the union of two brands that share values such as passion, excellence and commitment to development and constant growth.”

Now visible to La Liga viewers across the world, DCT Abu Dhabi continues to foster high-profile partnerships with UFC and NBA, and hosts globally renowned events including Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, World Tennis League, and Abu Dhabi T10 cricket league.

The Girona FC partnership is in line with DCT Abu Dhabi's vision to drive sustainable growth and support the Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to increase visitor numbers from nearly 24 million in 2023 to 39.3 million by 2030, creating approximately 178,000 new jobs in the sector.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae.